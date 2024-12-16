England may look to manage Ben Stokes’ bowling after latest injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England may be forced to reconsider Ben Stokes’ future as an all-action all-rounder after his latest injury setback capped a miserable day of Test cricket in Hamilton.

Stokes left the field clutching the same left hamstring he tore badly in August, physically unable to complete his over on the third afternoon of the final Test against New Zealand.

With the series already secured, England’s most pressing concerns were for their captain rather than the parlous state of a one-sided game at Seddon Park, where New Zealand set an astronomical target of 658 before sniping both openers to leave their opponents reeling at 18 for two.

Stokes prides himself on giving everything he can for the team, with both bat and ball as well as in the field. But the long, hard seasons of wear and tear may be catching up with the 33-year-old quicker than he would like.

The sight of Stokes hobbling out of the ground with a compression bandage on his leg was a gut wrenching image at the end of a trip where he seemed to banish 18 months of fitness troubles and finally looked ready to resume duties as his team’s do-it-yourself action hero.

He was into his 67th over of the series – almost 37 of those in this match – when he felt his muscle twinge and exited the stage with head in hands.

His day was over immediately, with a scan booked to assess the full extent of the damage, but in the longer term both he and England may now have to consider whether his body is still capable of everything he wants from it.

“We didn’t see it coming,” admitted assistant coach Marcus Trescothick.

“You don’t have any signs for these sort of things, generally they just happen. But obviously it’s the same hamstring that he’s done before and it’s always tough when you realise you’re injured again.

“Maybe it’s a case that you manage his bowling loads (from now on) and potentially he doesn’t bowl the volume that he’s bowled in this game.

“He works dramatically well with his fitness to try and get into the best shape he can be. He’s been going so well, he’s been bowling and playing the role that he does as an all-rounder and captain. We’ll just have to look at how we manage it.”

Stokes’ woes came on a day when New Zealand sapped English morale in relentless fashion. Already 340 ahead, they almost doubled their advantage as Kane Williamson led the way with 156.

Things then went from bad to worse as Zak Crawley’s desperate series lurched to a new low, dismissed by nemesis Matt Henry for the sixth time in a row to bow out with 52 runs at an average of 8.66.

His angry reaction to a tight decision from umpire Adrian Holdstock suggested the pressure was taking its toll and may well attract a fine from the match referee.

“It’s always tough when someone gets something over you,” said Trescothick.

“You want to score runs every time you go out and play. One innings is bad, six innings is challenging, of course it. But we’ll get him through it and continue to back him.

“We’re very much focused on him being the opening batter for a good period to come. He’s a strong character and although it’s challenging when someone gets you under the pump, he’ll find a way.

“And we’ll help him find a way to get back to that point.”