Jamie Overton recalled for England’s series decider against India at the Oval

England have recalled Jamie Overton to a 15-man squad for the series decider against India at the Kia Oval this week as they consider whether to make changes following a bruising fourth Test.

Overton’s return is the only change to the squad from Emirates Old Trafford, where India escaped with a draw on Sunday after batting for five sessions and 143 overs, despite a 311-run first-innings deficit.

Having been in pole position to move into an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, England were only able to take four wickets in India’s second innings and two were in the first five balls.

Captain Ben Stokes hinted “fresh legs” in the bowling might be needed, with Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse playing all four Tests and having sent down an onerous 167 and 155 overs respectively so far.

Jofra Archer has also played back-to-back Tests following a four-year absence, with Overton joining fellow seamers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue in pushing for a spot in England’s XI.

While Stokes considers himself “very unlikely” to miss out in south London on Thursday, despite a sore left leg and right bicep tendon, the tight turnaround between matches means changes seem likely.

Stokes said on Sunday: “These recovery days are going to be pretty important and we might have to make a few decisions to get some fresh legs in. That won’t be decided until we get closer to the last game.”

Overton made his lone Test appearance in England’s first series under Stokes and Brendon McCullum against New Zealand in 2022, thumping 97 and taking two wickets at Headingley in an important win.

He has been on the fringes since then, with a back injury restricting his red-ball availability, although he has been a regular in England’s limited-overs sides since last winter.

Tongue featured in the first two Tests of the series and took 11 wickets but was expensive.

Atkinson, meanwhile, has not played a first-class match since that one-off Zimbabwe Test in late May after suffering a hamstring injury and he was not risked to make a comeback in Manchester.

Atkinson – who has claimed 55 wickets in his first dozen Test appearances – turned out for Surrey’s second XI against Somerset last week and could make a long-awaited England return on his home ground.

Liam Dawson looks set to be retained as England’s frontline spinner despite failing to make an impact on a flat day five pitch at the weekend, offering control but not a consistent wicket-taking threat.

Dawson, who featured in a Test for the first time in eight years, had footholes to exploit left-handers Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, who made an unbeaten hundred, but could not take advantage.