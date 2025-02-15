Ben Duckett ‘fit and available’ for England’s Champions Trophy campaign
The batter had a fitness scare during the final match in England’s one-day international series in India
England have received a timely boost with Ben Duckett declared available for the Champions Trophy.
Duckett sustained a problem in his left groin during England’s 142-run thrashing to India in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to cast doubt over his involvement in the tournament, which starts next week.
It was the latest blow suffered by Brendon McCullum since he started his role as white-ball head coach at the start of 2025, but scans have cleared Duckett to feature in the Champions Trophy.
“Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England Men’s batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the ICC Champions Trophy,” a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read.
“Duckett sustained the injury while fielding during the first innings of England’s third ODI defeat to India in Ahmedabad last Wednesday.”
England are set to arrive in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy on Tuesday before they begin their campaign against Australia in Lahore on Saturday.
New white-ball head coach McCullum watched England suffer a 3-0 defeat to India in his maiden ODI series, while all-rounder Jacob Bethell was ruled out of the Champions Trophy with a hamstring issue and has since been replaced by Tom Banton.
