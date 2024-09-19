Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



England take on Australia in the first one-day international of a five-match series between the two old rivals at Trent Bridge today.

The two sides shared a drawn T20 series after the third and final game was washed out, so all bragging rights are up for grabs as they meet again, with matches to follow at Headingley, Chester-le-Street, Lord’s and the County Ground in Bristol.

Harry Brook captains England in the absence of the injured Jos Buttler, while interim coach Marcus Trescothick takes temporary charge until Brendon McCullum’s arrival in the New Year – though the Bazball mantra will be on show. “Me and Tres are both on the same page and a pretty similar page to Baz,” Brook said this week. “Whatever you feel like doing, just do it. We want to go out there, be entertaining, entertain the crowd, take the game on, try to take wickets and put the pressure on their bowlers."

Jofra Archer is back in a new-look England side, in their first 50-over series since their dismal World Cup defence last year.

Here is everything you need to know.

How to watch

The first ODI between England and Australia will begin at Trent Bridge today, Thursday 19 September, at 12.30pm BST. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

England squad

Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner.

Australia squad

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

