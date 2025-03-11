Jump to content
England and Australia set for historic day-night match in 150th anniversary Test

The one-off Test will take place outside of the normal Ashes series between the sides

Rob Freeman
Tuesday 11 March 2025 09:00 EDT
Comments
The MCG hosted a day-night Test during the women’s Ashes and now England and Australia’s men’s sides will do likewise in 2027
(Getty Images)

England will face Australia in a day-night Test in Melbourne in 2027 to mark the 150th anniversary of Test cricket.

The 150th Anniversary Test, which will take place from March 11 to 15 2027 – a little over a year after this winter’s Ashes series – will be the first men's pink-ball clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Australia beat England in the women's Ashes earlier this year in the first day-night Test played on the ground.

The MCG hosted the first Test match in 1877 and the Centenary Test in 1977, both of which Australia won by 45 runs.

Announcing the match, Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said: "The 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG will be one of the great cricket events and playing under lights will be a fantastic way to celebrate both our game's rich heritage and Test cricket's modern evolution.

"This season's Ashes Series will whet the appetite for this clash in exactly two years, and we look forward to celebrating this historic occasion further as it draws nearer."

England head to Australia later this year for a five-match Ashes series which starts in Perth in November.

