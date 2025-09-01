Davina Perrin tipped to star for England at T20 World Cup next summer
Teenager Perrin sent shockwaves through the sport with an outrageous 101 in Saturday’s Hundred Eliminator.
Northern Superchargers’ teenage sensation Davina Perrin has been tipped to star for England in next summer’s home T20 World Cup after a breakthrough tournament in The Hundred.
Perrin smashed a scintillating 42-ball century in Saturday’s Eliminator against London Spirit to send Superchargers through to the final with Southern Brave on Sunday – where they won by seven wickets with 12 balls to spare.
The 18-year-old was out cheaply against Brave for 17, but still produced an eye-catching uppercut off Lauren Bell and played a key role in Superchargers’ maiden title with 260 runs in the 100-ball competition with an average of 28.88 at a strike rate of 136.84.
Wolverhampton-born Perrin, who is a graduate of Ebony Rainford-Brent’s ACE (African Caribbean Engagement) programme, was not included in Charlotte Edwards’ England squad for this month’s 50-over World Cup despite a maiden professional hundred in July for Warwickshire.
However, Superchargers team-mate and former Australia international Nicola Carey does not expect it will be long before Perrin – who also blitzed an unbeaten 72 against Trent Rockets – makes her debut for England.
Carey said: “Yeah, she is incredible. Again, is she 18? She’s 18-years-old, so to be able to peel off a hundred in a 100-ball competition, I think only one person has done that – Tammy Beaumont – so, now Davs is the second person to.
“It was a ridiculous innings to be honest, a ridiculous game but obviously set up by Dav.
“She has got so much talent and I’m sure we will see her in maybe some England colours in the not-too-distant future.”
Asked if her old Australia team-mates will be happy Perrin is not involved in the upcoming World Cup, the Superchargers match-winner skipped ahead to next summer’s major T20 event in England – where the final will be held at Lord’s.
“I’m sure they will be pleased, I don’t think it will impact me too much,” Tasmanian all-rounder Carey laughed.
“Yeah, I mean who knows. You guys are hosting a T20 World Cup next year aren’t you?
“Who knows, we might see Davs (name) up in lights here at the World Cup final for you guys.”