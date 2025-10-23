England clinch T20 series win over New Zealand with Auckland washout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s third and final T20 against New Zealand was abandoned after just 22 balls in Auckland, leaving Harry Brook’s side celebrating a 1-0 series victory.

The players were first forced off the field after just three deliveries, with the Black Caps on eight without loss having been asked to bat first, as a downpour at Eden Park led to a 90-minute delay.

When they got back on with the contest reduced to 14 overs per side, the hosts advanced to 38 for one before another shower and a further 50 minutes off the field. A 10pm restart for an eight-over match was pencilled in but another deluge led to the umpires calling off proceedings 10 minutes later.

Brydon Carse made the lone breakthrough as Tim Robinson shovelled to the longer square boundary and was perhaps undone by the ball holding up in the wind as birthday boy Jacob Bethell caught on the rope.

The first match in Christchurch on Saturday fell victim to the same fate after England had completed their innings, while the tourists thrashed the Black Caps by 65 runs at the Hagley Oval on Monday.

The teams will now turn their attentions to a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday in Mount Maunganui, which is set to double as the start of several England players’ preparations for the Ashes.