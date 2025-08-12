Dewald Brevis slams record-breaking ton as South Africa set up series decider against Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa levelled the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia after Dewald Brevis smashed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls to set up their emphatic 53-run victory in the second match in Darwin.

Brevis smashed the highest score by a South African batsman in a T20I to power the tourists to a commanding 218-7 despite a top order wobble at the Marrara Stadium.

Australia were bundled out for 165 in 17.4 overs as their nine-match winning streak in the format came to an end.

Player of the match Brevis said after being reminded of his record: "I haven't really thought of it like that, to be honest, but I'm just extremely grateful to God and it's been great.

"You obviously want to win and come back stronger after the first game, so that was fantastic.

"Everyone played their part, whatever it was. We took our catches, the guys nailed their plans, and it was just great."

Put in to bat, South Africa began briskly but slumped to 57-3 inside seven overs with skipper Aiden Markram among the dismissed trio.

Australia part-time spinner Glenn Maxwell, who opened the attack with Josh Hazlewood, had Markram (18) caught at mid-off and removed Lhuan-dre Pretorius (10) stumped in his next over.

Brevis combined with Tristan Stubbs (31) and counter-attacked in spectacular fashion to prop up South Africa.

open image in gallery Dewald Brevis produced some sparkling strokeplay ( AFP via Getty Images )

The 22-year-old raced to a 41-ball hundred, his first in T20 Internationals, and remained unbeaten after a knock studded with eight sixes and 12 fours.

Australia wobbled early in their reply, losing opener Travis Head to Markram's part-time spin in the second over.

Teenaged left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka (3-57) conceded five fours in his first over but claimed the important wicket of Cameron Green and returned to remove Maxwell and Mitchell Owen.

Tim David (50) hit his second half-century of the series but Australia kept losing wickets, which derailed their chase.

The teams meet in Cairns on Saturday for the decider.

Reuters