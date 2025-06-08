Hasan Ali takes hat-trick and James Anderson also among Vitality Blast wickets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hasan Ali claimed a hat-trick – and six wickets in just 3.1 overs – as Birmingham Bears wrapped up a 58-run success over bottom side Derbyshire in the North Group of the Vitality Blast.

Bears openers Tom Latham and Alex Davies posted 58 and 49 respectively in a total of 199 for six at Edgbaston.

Pakistan bowler Ali then played a starring role in limiting the winless away side to 141 all out, including removing Ross Whiteley for 50 and Alex Thomson and Ben Aitchison for golden ducks on successive deliveries in the 16th over.

James Anderson took three wickets but could not prevent Lancashire slipping to a 24-run defeat to table-topping Northamptonshire.

The 42-year-old former England seamer dismissed openers Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke, plus Ravi Bopara, as the visitors made 180 for six at Old Trafford en route to maintaining their 100 per cent record with a fifth consecutive victory.

Lancashire, who remain second, were restricted to 156 for nine in response, with George Scrimshaw taking four for 19 for the Steelbacks.

Yorkshire captain Dawid Malan became the fifth English batter to reach 10,000 career T20 runs during a superb 88 which helped his side achieve a first win of the campaign at the expense of Leicestershire.

Aided by 62 from second-wicket partner Will Luxton, former England left-hander Malan contributed significantly to an imposing target of 214, which was never threatened by the third-placed Foxes, who were bowled out for 107 inside 17 overs, with leg-spinner Jafer Chohan claiming four for 27.

In the South Group, England batter Zak Crawley hit an unbeaten 75 off 43 balls as Kent inflicted a first defeat of the season on leaders Hampshire.

Crawley, who shared a stand of 110 with Daniel Bell-Drummond (61) in Canterbury, helped the Spitfires to an eight-wicket win with six balls remaining after Joe Weatherley registered 63 not out in the Hawks’ total of 177 for seven.

Sussex eased to a 78-run triumph over Glamorgan thanks to Nathan McAndrew’s five-for after James Coles made an unbeaten 78 and fellow batter Tom Alsop hit 50.

The visitors were set a target of 196 at Hove but were dismissed for 117 in the 16th over following McAndrew’s heroics with the ball.

Pointless Essex remain rooted to the bottom after 72 from Stephen Eskinazi helped Middlesex to a six-wicket win and first success of the campaign.

The hosts lost six wickets in 29 balls at Chelmsford before Middlesex chased down a total of 156 for nine with 15 balls to spare.

Surrey continue to set the pace in the women’s competition after Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s blistering 26-ball half-century paved the way for a nine-wicket win over Durham at the Oval.

The England opener struck two sixes and 11 fours in an unbeaten knock of 74 during a first-wicket stand of 94 with captain Bryony Smith (44) as the hosts chased down a target of 142 with 43 balls to spare.

In Sunday’s other match, Tara Norris made an unbeaten 33 and took three for 25 to help Lancashire defeat Birmingham Bears by five runs.