Ex-county coach suspended from cricket after sending unsolicited sexual images to female colleagues
The former coach, who has since been sacked, attempted to kiss one of the complainants in a club dressing room
An un-named former county cricket coach has been suspended from the sport for nine months after admitting charges of sexual misconduct.
The independent Cricket Discipline Panel issued the sanctions on Wednesday but has declined to identify the individual due to "exceptional" health-related circumstances and "serious risk of harm" if his name was made public.
The man admitted five breaches of professional conduct regulations, specifically sending unsolicited sexual images to two junior female colleagues. One one occasion, he attempted to kiss one of the complainants in a club dressing room.
He was dismissed as a result of his behaviour, which came in the summers of 2023 and 2024, and has not been employed in cricket since. The ban comprises of six months back-dated to receipt of the charge letter and three months suspended and a mandatory education course must also be completed.
Chris Haward, managing director of the Cricket Regulator, said: "This kind of conduct is unacceptable. Where such instances are identified they will be investigated and those responsible will be held to account. Removing sexual misconduct from the game is a priority for the Cricket Regulator.
"We recognise that it takes a lot of courage for those impacted to come forward. We are committed to investigating thoroughly and expeditiously when allegations are raised with us, whether current or in the past."
PA