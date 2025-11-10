Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England's Ashes prospects have received an unexpected psychological lift, according to recently retired all-rounder Chris Woakes, who believes Australia has gifted a crucial advantage by opting to host this month’s series opener in Perth rather than their formidable Gabba stronghold.

Brisbane’s notorious cricketing cauldron has historically served as the curtain-raiser for the fierce rivalry since 1986, a venue where the hosts boast an impressive record of seven wins and two draws from ten subsequent Tests.

England, in contrast, carries traumatic memories from the ground, including heavy defeats on their last three visits.

However, organisers have decided to shake up the traditional order this time, meaning the opening Test on November 21 will unfold at Optus Stadium, a relatively new build devoid of Ashes history.

The Gabba will instead host a day/night second Test. Woakes, who experienced Brisbane defeats in both 2017-18 and 2021-22, believes this shift could significantly play into English hands.

"Australia have a great Ashes record at the Gabba, if I was them I’d want to be playing there first up," he told the PA news agency.

open image in gallery The Gabba has traditionally hosted the first Ashes Test, but that will not be the case this time around (Jason O’Brien/PA) ( PA Archive )

"Perth is quite extreme in terms of the bounce and pace you can get so it’s not an easy place to start but it’s certainly surprising that they’ve given up that ‘Gabbatoir’ factor. As an England player, knowing you won’t be going there first where there’s a bit of a baggage, is a definite bonus."

He acknowledged the limited impact, adding: "You’re always looking for those small one per centers and let’s face it, this is just a one per center. The main thing is that you still have to go out and perform against a very good team in challenging conditions.

“It’s a small advantage but you take anything you can in an away Ashes where you’re up against it. It’s going to be a tough tour and you take every little advantage you can."

Woakes himself was awarded the Compton-Miller Medal for player of the series in the last Ashes clash in 2023. However, his hopes of one final battle for the urn were dashed by a dislocated shoulder in what proved to be his last Test appearance against India.

The 36-year-rounder subsequently announced his retirement from international cricket, following the recent exits of stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

While England may now lack the immense weight of experience the trio brought, Woakes remains confident that a new-look pace attack, featuring speed merchants Mark Wood and Jofra Archer alongside Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Matthew Potts, is well-equipped for the challenge.

open image in gallery Chris Woakes retired from international cricket after dislocating his shoulder, but has backed England’s bowling attack to deliver in Australia ( Getty Images )

"They definitely have the tools to perform well in Australia, they’re well equipped for conditions," he stated.

"We’ve been building a batch to come here for a few years now and it’s coming to fruition. We can get a bit obsessed about who the leader of the attack is but it might be shared around this winter. We’ll need different guys to stand up at different times."

England are set to commence a three-day warm-up fixture against the second-string England Lions at Perth’s Lilac Hill ground on Thursday.