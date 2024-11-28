Ex-England boss Chris Silverwood back in county cricket after returning to Essex

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former England coach Chris Silverwood will return to Essex as the county’s new director of cricket.

The 49-year-old is due to take up his new role in mid-December, succeeding Anthony McGrath who joined Yorkshire last month.

Silverwood previously spent eight seasons as part of Essex’s coaching staff, culminating in a hugely successful two-year stint as head coach during which he earned promotion to Division One in his first campaign in 2016 before winning the County Championship title 12 months later.

After that success, Silverwood left to become England’s fast bowling coach, and he became head coach of the national team in October 2019, a role he held for two-and-a-half years before leaving in the wake of a 4-0 Ashes defeat in early 2022.

His most recent role was as head coach of Sri Lanka, but Silverwood said he was delighted to be heading back to county cricket.

“It’s a club that holds very special memories for me, with the success we enjoyed in 2016 and 2017, and it’s been great to see the success Anthony McGrath has had in the years in between,” Silverwood said.

“There is work to be done around the squad, but I’m really looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead, with an emphasis on working hard to help develop our homegrown players.”

Meanwhile, Warwickshire have signed New Zealand captain Tom Latham as their first overseas signing for 2025.

The 32-year-old batter, who has averaged 38.78 in 85 Tests for the Black Caps, said: “Warwickshire is a club with a great history and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to represent them.

“I’ve played at Edgbaston before and know how much the fans get behind the team there. It’s one of my favourite venues, so I’m excited to call it my home ground for the 2025 season.”