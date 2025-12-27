Bizarre decision to bat Brydon Carse at number three explained by Ben Stokes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The bizarre, and ultimately unsuccessful, decision to move bowler Brydon Carse all the way up the order to number three has been explained by England captain Ben Stokes.

With England chasing 175 to finally win an Ashes Test, on a minefield of a pitch, there was bemusement around the MCG when Ben Duckett got out after a punchy 34 to leave England 51-1 and out strolled Carse – the usual number 10 – instead of designated No 3 Jacob Bethell.

England opting to pull a joker from the pack certainly confused the stadium announcer, who initially called out Harry Brook’s name before correcting himself, with Carse reprising the so-called ‘nighthawk’ role once embodied by Stuart Broad.

Perhaps predictably, the gambit failed as Australia set their field back, knowing the 30-year-old would swing for the fences and waiting for a mishit.

Carse ultimately lasted eight balls, scratching out six runs before he holed out to Cameron Green off the bowling of Jhye Richardson, belatedly bringing Bethell – who attempted a scoop shot off the first ball of the decisive evening session – to the crease, where he made an incredibly useful 40 to help steer England to a four-wicket victory, their first Ashes Test triumph in Australia for 15 years.

With no real damage done, skipper Stokes was happy to explain his thinking behind the bold Carse gambit after the Test.

open image in gallery Brydon Carse was, perhaps inevitably, caught out by Cameron Green after scoring just six ( REUTERS )

“Well, look, it was one of those you look at how all the top order batters were just struggling to find a way to score runs and the ones who scored runs were down the order,” said Stokes, who at that point had witnessed 31 wickets fall in the Test match inside five sessions.

“The way that Brooky took it on in the first innings [making 41 off 34 balls], looking to be very proactive trying to knock bowlers off their length and put them under pressure. We thought it was something we were willing to risk.

“If it did come off and get a quick 30-40 that’s huge in little run chases like this. It didn’t work out that way, but there was a method to the mayhem.

“I wouldn’t say it was funny. It was a tactical plan that unfortunately didn’t pay off for us.”

Carse had found some long-awaited rhythm with the ball during Australia’s innings as he took 4-34 taking the key wicket of Travis Head by clean-bowling the opener for 46, before later removing Alex Carey, Michael Neser and Mitchell Starc.

open image in gallery Carse impressed with the ball, taking 4-34 in Australia’s second innings ( AP )

After a tough tour for not only him but the whole England team, the seamer was delighted to get that long-awaited win Down Under.

“We’ve stuck together on this tour,” Carse told TNT Sports. “It’s nice to reward the fans with a positive result.

"That [batting at number three] decision was made quite early on in our innings. Baz [coach Brendon McCullum] came on and said, ’Do you fancy it?’ and I said, ’Why not?’

"We knew there was 10mm grass on the wicket. I didn’t think it would do as much as it did. Credit to the guys in the second innings, it’s paid off today.

"We’ve needed this as a side. We go to Sydney with a lot of confidence. If we can grab another win there that’d be great."