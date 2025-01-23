Rocky Flintoff breaks his dad’s England Lions record with brilliant Brisbane century

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rocky Flintoff broke his dad Andrew’s record as the 16-year-old became the youngest player to score a century for England Lions after his quickfire ton against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane.

Flintoff junior, who signed his first professional contract with Lancashire in June, struck nine fours and six sixes in a 127-ball 108 while batting at number nine to turn the four-day match in the Lions’ favour.

His father, on his first tour as Lions coach, had held the record – scoring a century for the Lions aged 20 and 28 days against Kenya in 1998 – and he watched on as his son achieved the feat aged 16 years and 291 days.

Flintoff junior helped lift the Lions from 161 for seven to 319 all out for a first-innings lead of 105 on the second day.

Cricket Australia XI went on to reach 33 for one at close to trail by 72 runs with nine wickets remaining.

In the hosts’ first innings, Lions bowler Pat Brown took a hat-trick on his way to five for 21 as they recovered from 55 for four to reach 214 all out.

The Lions’ recovery in their reply was also aided by opener Alex Davies’ 76 and Freddie McCann (51), but it was Flintoff, who turned 16 in last April, who stole the show.

Flintoff was a late call-up for the Lions tour after making a century for Lancashire’s second XI in April before making his first-class debut in July.