Brett Lee fondly recalls 2005 Ashes despite Australia losing the urn to England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Australia paceman Brett Lee fondly recalls the 2005 Ashes as the “best Test series” he played in despite England ending an 18-year wait to win back the urn.

Ahead of the latest battle between cricket’s oldest rivals, Lee harked back to arguably their most famous series of all, when England hit back from losing the Lord’s curtain-raiser to claim a 2-1 win.

Central to that was a nerve-jangling two-run victory at Edgbaston next time out to level the series, sealed by Steve Harmison bouncing out Michael Kasprowicz and leaving Lee marooned as the unbeaten batter.

Speaking on an episode of the Old Boys, New Balls Podcast, hosted by Lord Ian Botham and England rugby union great Sir Bill Beaumont, Lee said: “That, to me, was the best Test series I’ve ever been involved in.

“A lot of people say to me ‘but Australia lost’ – well, so be it. It’s the way and the style in which it was played.

“If we won that second Test, I think we would have gone on to beat England, we would have had that momentum, but the game’s a funny thing.”

The image of a crestfallen Lee, squatting on his haunches moments after Australia were defeated in Birmingham and being consoled by England talisman Andrew Flintoff, was the defining image of the series.

Lee said: “That big hand (from Flintoff) came over my shoulder, he consoled me and said ‘you cheeky, little bugger, you almost got us’. There was a few choice words which I’ve left out for obvious reasons.

“(Moments before Kasprowicz was out) I hit one to deep point, half a metre to either side (of the fielder) is four, we probably wouldn’t be chatting about the game. Full credit to England, they played beautifully.”

Lee, who collected 310 wickets in 76 Tests between 1999 and 2008 and is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers ever, was part of the Australia side that claimed a 5-0 whitewash victory to win back the urn in 2006/07.