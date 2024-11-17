England white-ball coaches to stand down from roles when Caribbean tour finishes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Carl Hopkinson and Richard Dawson are to stand down from their posts as England white-ball assistants ahead of Brendon McCullum’s impending arrival as limited-overs head coach.

Hopkinson was recruited to the set-up in 2018 as lead fielding coach and was in tow for England’s 50-over World Cup triumph on home soil the following year plus the T20 equivalent in Australia in 2022.

Dawson, a former off-spinner who played seven Tests for England, came on board ahead of the T20 success two years ago, having coached the Young Lions to the Under-19s World Cup final earlier that year.

But England have announced the pair will leave their roles once the tour of the Caribbean finishes on Sunday, clearing the decks for McCullum, who is set assume control of the T20 and ODI sides in January in addition to his duties as Test head coach.

Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket, said: “Hoppo and Daws are two outstanding coaches who have played important roles in the success of our white-ball teams.

“In addition to their coaching expertise with our senior teams they have also developed young players through the age groups to help set up the next era of our white-ball teams. England Cricket is in a better place because of them and I wish them well in the next chapter of their careers.”

England have largely divided their coaching staff between Test and limited-overs cricket under Key.

However, Test assistant Marcus Trescothick has been white-ball caretaker for a home series against Australia and the ongoing white-ball trip in the West Indies, keeping the seat warm for McCullum.

“It has been a career highlight not only to be part of the England coaching set-up for the past seven years but also to be involved in two historic World Cup victories, which is something I’ll always cherish,” Hopkinson said.

Dawson added: “I have enjoyed every minute in the England environment and working with some of the best white-ball players in the world as well as great people in the coaching team and backroom staff from the U19s to senior team.

“Being head coach of the England Under-19 team that reached the World Cup final was a career highlight while it has been a pleasure working with some of the top spinners in the world while also developing the strength and depth of spin bowling talent from across the country.

“I look forward to seeing the white-ball team continue to progress and hopefully win more trophies.”