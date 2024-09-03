Test coach Brendon McCullum to take charge of England white-ball sides next year

Support truly

Brendon McCullum will oversee England’s fortunes in all three formats from the start of next year after agreeing to succeed Matthew Mott as white-ball head coach.

McCullum has reinvigorated the Test set-up alongside captain Ben Stokes since May 2022 and he will look to bring ‘Bazball’ to the ailing limited-overs sides as England merge the head coach roles once again.

The New Zealander has extended his contract by 18 months to the end of 2027, officially taking over the ODI and T20 sides in January to coincide with a tour of India and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

In the meantime, former England opener Marcus Trescothick will be in caretaker charge of the white-ball sides for the forthcoming visit of Australia and the tour to the West Indies in October and November.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team and I’m excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides,” McCullum said.

“This new challenge is something I’m ready to embrace, and I’m eager to work closely with (white-ball captain) Jos (Buttler) and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place.”

Chris Silverwood’s sacking after the 2021/22 Ashes was followed by an acceptance that an unrelenting timetable – with some Test and white-ball assignments overlapping – was too much for one head coach.

McCullum was initially linked with joining Eoin Morgan’s world champions but was instead attracted by the idea of lifting an England Test side that had won one of their previous 17 matches out of the doldrums.

He has transformed the team’s fortunes since his appointment and one more victory over Sri Lanka in the next week will ensure a perfect summer in Tests at home for the first time in 20 years.

With England’s fixture programme subsiding post-Christmas for the next couple of years, McCullum has accepted a plea from managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key to succeed Australia’s Mott.

“Rob Key’s vision for the future of English cricket is something that really resonated with me,” the former New Zealand captain added.

“The idea of a unified coaching structure, especially with the schedule easing next year, made perfect sense. I’m energised by the prospect of guiding both teams.

“The talent within English cricket is immense, and I’m looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential.

“My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats.”

McCullum still resides in New Zealand and will return home after England’s Test series against Sri Lanka ends next week before joining the team for winter tours of Pakistan and New Zealand.

He inherits a white-ball outfit that have surrendered both limited-overs World Cups in the last 12 months, which led to Mott’s axing in July. McCullum will be at the helm as they try to win them back with the next T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2026 and the 50-over equivalent in southern Africa in 2027.

It is generally accepted a two-tier system was inadvertently created under the last England structure, with McCullum’s Test side taking priority, but Key is content the coaching roles are back under one person.

“I’m delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England,” Key said. “I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket.

“Being able to align all teams now is particularly exciting and we look forward to taking on all challenges that come our way.

“For the last two years, constant clashes between formats have made it challenging for the white-ball environment; fortunately, these are easing starting from January.

“The timing of the schedule (from January) will allow him to dedicate the necessary focus to both roles, and we’re confident this restructure will bring out the best in our players and coaching staff.”