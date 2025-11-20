Ben Stokes to pay tribute to his late father with specially designed Ashes kit
Ben Stokes will lead England in Australia as they look to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015
Ben Stokes will carry two deeply personal symbols with him as the Ashes series gets underway in Australia this Friday morning.
The England captain, leading his team in their bid for a first Ashes victory on Australian soil since 2010-11, will wear bespoke cricket shoes imbued with significant meaning.
The custom-designed adidas footwear, a collaboration with fine artist Jordan Dawson, prominently features a phoenix motif.
This mythological bird, famed for its ability to rise from the ashes and begin anew, holds profound resonance for Stokes, who already has a phoenix tattooed on his right arm.
The symbolism was also central to his 2022 Amazon Prime documentary, aptly titled ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’.
Stokes explained the personal significance: "I’ve got a phoenix as a big part of the tattoo on my right arm, so it was something I was keen to include in the design.
“I’ve had a long career in sport and the phoenix has come to signify my belief that whenever you’re down, you can rise again."
Another poignant element woven into the design is an illustration of the hand gesture Stokes frequently makes during moments of celebration.
This gesture serves as a direct tribute to his late father, Ged Stokes, who passed away in December 2020 from brain cancer.
Ged, a former New Zealand international rugby league player, was famously known for having an injured finger amputated during his career.
Stokes shared: "I think everyone knows the story of my Dad injuring his finger playing rugby and having it removed but since he passed away, the hand gesture is a celebration I’ve done in memory of him.
“It’s been a rewarding process working with adidas and Jordan to bring it all together and hopefully it can give me some extra inspiration on the pitch too."
These unique and deeply personal symbols will accompany Stokes as he aims to inspire his team to an historic Ashes triumph, challenging a long run of Australian dominance on home soil.