Jofra Archer’s Test return a ‘pretty great day’, says Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes declared Jofra Archer’s long-awaited Test comeback as a “pretty great day” for English cricket and backed the paceman to rediscover his 2019 magic.

Archer has replaced Josh Tongue in England’s only change for the third Rothesay Test at Lord’s, finally ending a four-and-a-half-year absence that has seen him wrestle with a host of significant injury setbacks.

The 30-year-old has suffered stress fractures in his elbow and lower back and undergone multiple surgeries since he last donned his England whites in February 2021 and there were genuine fears he would never return.

But fans, team-mates and selectors have never given up on seeing him with a red ball in hand and his return at the home of cricket will bring back memories of his breakthrough displays at the famous old ground six years ago.

Having already helped England clinch the World Cup win by bowling a nerve-racking super over in the final, Archer summoned a sensational spell to Australia’s Steve Smith on Test debut at Lord’s.

His display went down as instant Ashes classic, with the world’s best batter floored by a 92mph bouncer that saw Marnus Labuschagne become the format’s first ever concussion substitute.

“It’s been exciting to have him back in the squad and now we can say he’s back in the playing XI, it’s a pretty great day,” said Stokes.

“Jof can be pretty proud of himself that he’s managed to get himself back here after two pretty big injury scares. The way he’s handled the injury setbacks over that period has been very commendable.

“It’s been a long time coming for him and it’s great for English fans.”

Archer’s appearance comes after just one first-class match, a County Championship appearance for Sussex during which he took one Durham wicket in 18 overs.

But he worked extensively with the coaching staff at Edgbaston last week and Stokes has no doubt he is not only fit enough to cope with a five-day game but ready to recapture his very best form.

“I don’t think there’s any reason we can’t see Jofra Archer operating at a level that we saw here at Lord’s on his debut,” he said.

“It’s obvious whenever he does get the ball in his hand there is a change in the game. The opposition feel it as well because they know what he can do in a spell.

“If we did not think he was ready, or in a position to be selected, he would not be selected. We think he’s done enough to be able to get through a Test match.

“Of course, whenever you take the field you are always putting yourself at risk. It’s a professional sport, it’s a very physical sport. We all know potentially stuff could go wrong, but we would not select someone if we didn’t think they could get through it.”

He rejoins an attack in need of a cutting edge, with India’s batters piling on big runs in the first two Tests.

The tourists have scored seven centuries in four innings, led by skipper Shubman Gill’s remarkable tally of 585 runs at an average of 146.25.

Tongue drops out despite being the top wicket-taker on either side with 11, but Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes have both been retained after recovering well from the series-levelling 336-run defeat.