Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer involved in heated exchange as England wilt in Ashes heat
Stokes and Archer shared strong words as England tried to finish off Australia’s tail on day two in Adelaide
Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were involved in a heated exchange as England toiled in Adelaide and Australia tightened their grip on the Ashes urn.
On a day when temperatures reached 40C and fresh controversy erupted over the Snicko review technology, England were 213-8 at stumps on day two, still 158 runs short of Australia’s first innings 371.
Australia had resumed in the morning on 326-8, but England made heavy weather of the final two wickets as Mitchell Starc notched an important fifty to stretch the hosts’ total.
Archer was the pick of England’s bowlers and took both of the final two wickets to complete a five-fer, while conceding only 53 runs from his 20.2 overs. But those wickets fell only after a sharp exchange of words with captain Stokes in the middle.
Their relationship appeared intact later, however, as Stokes (45*) and Archer (30*) came together with the bat to salvage a sliver of hope.
After stumps, England batting coach Marcus Trescothick revealed Stokes – who bowled 19 overs at Australia before soaking up 151 balls with the bat – was “broken” by the heat.
Speaking to TNT Sports, Trescothick said: “He’s worn out. He’s cramping often and trying to get fluids in. He was really struggling to get the carbohydrates in, he said he felt like he was going to be sick every time.
“He’s pretty broken in there. The medical team will work on him tonight and get him back in the frame of mind for tomorrow.”
Nathan Lyon, meanwhile, hailed Australia’s bowling effort. They will return with 11 more overs at the start of day three before the chance to take the new ball, after Lyon’s key role removing Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett.
“Pretty proud about how the boys went about it,” Lyon told TNT Sports. “Pat’s been phenomenal as captain as always, but the effort from our fast bowlers to get them 213-8 off 68 overs, it’s a pretty big effort, so rest up, recover and we’ll have another crack in the morning.”
