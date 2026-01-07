England captain Ben Stokes limps off with a groin injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Ben Stokes limped from the field with an injury as the tourists’ torturous Ashes campaign edged towards a dispiriting conclusion.

Stokes, who has been his side’s most reliable bowling option throughout a difficult trip that could soon conclude with a 4-1 defeat, pulled up after 10 balls on the fourth morning of the final Test.

He departed for the dressing room mid-over, with a team spokesperson later confirming a groin issue.

A short statement read: “Ben Stokes is currently being assessed for a right adductor complaint. We will provide an update when more information is available.”

Stokes will almost certainly be required to bat, with Australia leading by 183 after finally being bowled out for 567. Whether or not he feels able to take up his usual spot at number six remains to be seen.

The 34-year-old becomes the fourth English seamer to breakdown during the campaign with Mark Wood (knee) sent home after one Test, Jofra Archer (side) managing three and Gus Atkinson (hamstring) departing ahead of the series finale in Sydney.

After taking the last three Australia wickets inside an hour’s play, England suffered a swift setback as opener Zak Crawley fell lbw in the first over of the second innings offering no shot to Mitchell Starc.