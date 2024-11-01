Arrest made over burglary at home of Ben Stokes after appeal from England captain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man has been arrested following a burglary at England captain Ben Stokes’s home, police have said.

Stokes, who was away with the England team on the tour of Pakistan on the night of the incident, revealed a “number of masked people” burgled his home in County Durham on 17 October, while his wife and two children were at the property.

Stokes said a number of “irreplaceable” personal items, including his OBE, were taken as he appealed for information.

On Friday, Durham Police said a 32-year-old man from North Yorkshire was arrested overnight on suspicion of burglary.

He has since been bailed while inquiries continue.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers continue to appeal for information and anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 543 of October 17.”

Stokes posted pictures of some of the items stolen as he appealed for help on social media, including a gold ring with England cricket insignia, bracelets and a Christian Dior handbag.

The 33-year-old also described the break-in and the impact on his family while he was away on tour with England in Pakistan.

open image in gallery Ben Stokes is looking for England to wrap up the series (Anjum Naveed/AP) ( AP )

“By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and two young children were in the house,” Stokes said.

“Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm. Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state.

“All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been.”