England make rapid progress after Gus Atkinson ends India’s innings

Gus Atkinson completed a five-wicket haul before a rampant opening stand put England in charge on day two of the decisive fifth Test against India.

England bowled the tourists out for 224, taking the final four wickets for six runs as Atkinson wrapped up figures of five for 33 to complete an outstanding return to the side.

Zak Crawley’s unbeaten 52 and a livewire 43 from Ben Duckett ensured a dominant first session at the Kia Oval as England took lunch on 109 for one.

India looked badly rattled by the sheer pace of the hosts’ scoring, which sat at more than seven an over when Crawley and Duckett were together, with England already well positioned to build a big lead.

They wiped out the remainder of the Indian innings in quick time after play resumed on 204 for six, with the dominoes falling quickly once Josh Tongue removed Karun Nair for 57.

After blowing hot and cold on day one the Nottinghamshire quick was trusted with the first over and continued to produce a mixed bag. Two of his first balls disappeared to the boundary and he sent four byes down leg.

But he also has a habit of producing magic deliveries and mustered another, beating Nair with one that clocked in at 91mph and had him plumb lbw.

From there it was over to Atkinson, who crushed the tail in ruthless fashion. Washington Sundar was bounced out, taking on a bumper and feeding a catch to Jamie Overton in the deep, Mohammed Siraj lost his off stump and Prasidh Krishna nicked off for a duck.

If the clatter of wickets gave England’s openers the jitters it was impossible to tell, with Crawley instantly on the offensive as he slapped three of his first nine balls for four. Duckett overcame a couple of early scares, a loud lbw shout shown to be going over and a possible catch landing safe as the fielders at gully and point left it for each other.

But his response was emphatic, reversing his hands and launching Akash Deep for six over the slips before hitting the ropes three more times in the seamer’s next visit. The score raced beyond 50 in the sixth over as Duckett ramped Siraj for six more.

The runs kept flowing as the stand reached 92 in 12 overs but Duckett eventually paid the price for his leftfield strokeplay. Aiming another pre-meditated reverse scoop at Deep, he edged through to the keeper and offered up the simplest of catches.

The bowler grinned as he draped an arm over the departing Duckett, who did well not to react to the apparent provocation.