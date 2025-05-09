Freddie McCann returns with a bang after hitting century for Nottinghamshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twenty-year-old Freddie McCann reclaimed his Nottinghamshire spot from England’s Ben Duckett and reeled off a fine century for the Rothesay County Championship pace-setters on Friday.

McCann stood down when Duckett made a brief return to the side in their previous match but was restored to his previous position at number three and his 138 carried the hosts to 333 all out against Hampshire on the first day at Trent Bridge.

Duckett, who will join the rest of this international team-mates at a Test training camp this week, could barely have done better for the Division One pace-setters as McCann kept them competitive despite the best efforts of South African seamer Kyle Abbott (five for 57).

Warwickshire got the better of reigning champions Surrey as second played third at Edgbaston. The Bears made 364 for four, with New Zealand skipper Tom Latham making an undefeated 139 in his first appearance since arriving on an overseas deal.

Opener Rob Yates hit 86 and the Brown Caps, missing England quick Gus Atkinson, needed two wickets from Dan Lawrence’s part-time spin to stay in the game.

Essex fared better with the ball despite Sam Cook’s absence with the national side, dismissing Yorkshire for 216 at Chelsmford. Leg-spinner Matt Critchley took four for 49, while half-centuries from James Wharton and Adam Lyth went unsupported for the White Rose.

Wickets continued to tumble after the changeover, Essex slipping to 27 for three by stumps.

Tom Taylor’s five-for helped strugglers Worcestershire bowl out Sussex for 284 at Hove, with a maiden century for spin bowler Jack Carson (102) at number eight.

In Division Two, 13 wickets fell at Northampton. The hosts were rounded up for 238 inside 57 overs and the Red Rose replied with 121 for three. Former England opener Keaton Jennings and Australian import Marcus Harris each made 41, the latter unbeaten heading into day two.

At Canterbury, Jersey international Asa Tribe fell six runs short of his hundred as Glamorgan reached 389 for seven against Kent.

Pakistani spinner Kashif Ali took four for 75 to lead the home side’s fightback but 91no from Ben Kellaway in the middle order made it the Welshmen’s day.