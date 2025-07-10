India dismiss both England openers in same over on first morning of third Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England survived the return of Jasprit Bumrah only to lose both openers in a single over from Nitish Kumar Reddy on the first morning of the third Rothesay Test at Lord’s.

Captain Ben Stokes switched up his habit of bowling first following last week’s heavy defeat at Edgbaston, opting to bat after winning the toss.

But, despite fending off Bumrah in the morning session, the world’s number one bowler going wicketless across eight overs, they took lunch on 83 for two as Reddy removed Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

England started promisingly, negotiating the first hour safely in a stand of 43.

Duckett nicked his first ball from Bumrah just short of the wicketkeeper and was fortunate to escape a couple of wild drives against him early on. One skimmed past his outside edge and the next burrowed through a yawning gap between bat and pad without clipping the stumps.

Crawley was more cautious initially but did not stay quiet for long, bursting into life with four boundaries in the space of eight deliveries as he used his feet upset Akash Deep’s length.

Navigating the new ball was a victory for England, but their trouble was about to begin, from an unexpected source.

Reddy, an unassuming medium-pacer with just five wickets in his first six Tests, burst things open with the worst ball of the morning. Duckett somehow got himself in a tangle against a leg-side draw down, brushing a catch through to Rishabh Pant for 18.

Ollie Pope was close to following for a golden duck, prodding his first ball low to Shubman Gill at gully, only for a difficult chance to go down.

He got off strike with a thick edge, putting Crawley in the dock to face a snorter from Reddy.

Reddy may have got lucky with the Duckett dismissal, but he earned his second, swinging it in towards the off stump and climbing sharply off a length to get the nick.

England’s foundations had been eroded swiftly by the all-rounder and it almost got even worse.

Pope’s shaky start continued as he edged his third consecutive delivery, this time from Mohammed Siraj, but saw the ball land a few inches short of second slip.

Joe Root restored some calm to proceedings, running well for an unbeaten 24 as he and Pope (12no) reached the interval.