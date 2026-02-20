Australia bow out of tough T20 World Cup with Oman thrashing
Already eliminated from the competition, Australia’s bowling attack impressed in a nine-wicket win
Australia bowed out of the T20 World Cup with a win after beating Oman by nine wickets in Kandy.
Losses to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe left Andrew McDonald's injury-plagued side in a position of playing for pride alone, and captain Mitchell Marsh elected to bowl first.
They set themselves an easy target, restricting Oman to 104 in 16.2 overs. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the standout, leading Australia's bowling charge with four for 21.
It took Australia just 9.4 overs to race to 108 for one, a charge led by Marsh's unbeaten 64 off 33, including seven fours and two sixes.
“As I have said multiple times, it is a bitterly disappointed changing room,” Marsh admitted. “We did not play our best in the couple of games we needed to.
“We could not get the job done when it mattered. We will look at it as players and as a team. When you fail, there are always great learnings, but we could not be more disappointed. We’ll go home, reflect on it and then move on.”
