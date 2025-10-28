Marcus Trescothick says bowler-friendly Ashes wickets could suit England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick insisted spicier, bowler-friendly wickets in the Ashes could play into England’s hands.

Stand-in Australia captain Steve Smith pointed out conditions in the last three to four years are different to the flat pitches England have had on past tours and now tend to favour the pacemen.

“It’s probably been as challenging for batters as we’ve seen in a long time,” Smith told reporters this week.

“We’ve got some guys that will be able to exploit the conditions. The bowlers are experienced, very good at what they do. It’s going to make for hard work for the batters.”

During last winter’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, who won 3-1, India’s Jasprit Bumrah collected a remarkable 32 wickets in five Tests in a series that was dominated by the quicks on both sides.

Trescothick, though argued England have the gameplan that can offset whatever Australia throw at them, highlighting Harry Brook’s majestic 135 in 101 balls in Sunday’s first ODI against New Zealand.

While the rest of England’s batting line-up floundered in seaming conditions in Mount Maunganui as they slipped 1-0 down in the series, Brook’s counter-attacking innings for the ages made it a close-run contest.

“When ball is dominating the bat, then to try to be aggressive and put pressure on is something that we do really well,” Trescothick said, ahead of Wednesday’s second ODI in Hamilton.

“I think Harry’s biggest strength is probably his bravery and his attitude to be in that situation and trying to be aggressive. To be able to make it happen in the fashion he does, it changes games.

“I don’t have a problem with (Australia producing bowler-friendly pitches) because it obviously makes for quicker games and entertaining cricket, which kind of suits us.”

Much of the early Ashes hype has centred on Joe Root’s Test record in Australia, where he has made no hundreds and averages a respectable 35.68, albeit lower than his excellent career figure of 51.29.

A number of former Australia players have recently had their say on Root – second on the list of all-time Test run-scorers behind only Sachin Tendulkar – but Trescothick gave short shrift to the anomaly.

“It has no bearing on what people believe,” Trescothick, who was instrumental in England’s 2005 Ashes win but never made a Test century against Australia, said.

“His record speaks for itself, he’s a wonderful player in all formats and in all countries around the world that he’s played.”

Pat Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test in Perth, starting on November 21, with Australia’s fast bowling captain not recovering from a back injury in time, and Smith will deputise as skipper.

“It’s been in the news for a period of time but I don’t think it’s really made any difference with what we’re trying to do because we’re focused on the white-ball series (in New Zealand),” Trescothick added.

“As we get over to Australia in a couple of weeks then we’ll start prepping and looking after our own team and what we’re trying to do. I’m not too worried about what Australia are doing.”