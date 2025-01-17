England left with mountain to climb as Australia complete clean sweep of Women's Ashes ODIs
Ashleigh Gardner’s maiden international hundred helped Australia sweep the ODI series and move within one win of retaining the Ashes
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A superb batting display put Australia on the verge of retaining the Women’s Ashes with an 86-run victory over England in the third and final ODI.
Ashleigh Gardner’s barnstorming effort of 102 from as many balls helped propel the hosts to 308 in Hobart, with England falling short at 222 in response.
England’s bowlers got the game off to a strong start, Lauren Bell claiming the wicket of danger-woman Ellyse Perry for just two runs to leave the hosts under pressure at three for 46.
But half-centuries from Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath and Gardner’s superb century turned the tide of the match, before some outstanding late hitting from Georgia Wareham lifted the hosts to a daunting total for England to chase.
The visitors’ turn at the crease got off to an unhelpful start with opener Maia Bouchier dismissed for a duck, but 54 from Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 61 kept England’s hopes alive.
Those dreams were quickly dashed however, with Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s dismissal at five for 200 quickly followed by Alice Capsey’s duck.
England managed just 21 runs from there as legspinner Alana King again dismantled their lower order with Gardner taking a stunning catch on the midwicket boundary.
It leaves Heather Knight’s side needing to win the three remaining T20s and four-day Test match to regain the Ashes.
PA