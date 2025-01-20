England’s Ashes hopes ended by ruthless Australia
The hosts were far the stronger side.
England’s hopes of mounting an Ashes fightback were dashed in devastating style as Australia powered their way to a 57-run victory in the first T20 international to retain the trophy.
Heather Knight’s side had to win at the Sydney Cricket Ground after losing all three one-day internationals, but were well beaten on a day when their hopes went up in smoke after the hosts took an unassailable 8-0 lead in the series.
Opener Beth Mooney had blasted a 51-ball 75 as Australia made 198 for seven off their allotted overs, but the tourists lost openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge inside the opening seven balls and – despite a thrilling 59 from Sophia Dunkley – fell well short.