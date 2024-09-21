Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey take Australia to competitive total at Headingley

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

England need 271 to level their ODI series against Australia at Headingley, with the tourists boosted by fifties from captain Mitch Marsh and wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

After inviting Australia to bat first, Brydon Carse took an eventful three for 75, while there were two wickets for Matthew Potts, Jacob Bethell and Adil Rashid, including his 200th in ODIs, as the tourists lurched to 221 for nine.

But Carey refused to buckle and blazed eight fours and three sixes in his 74 off 67 balls, marshalling last man Josh Hazlewood in a last-wicket stand of 49, that lifted Australia to 270 all out in 44.4 overs.

With Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc back after illness saw them miss Thursday’s seven-wicket win at Trent Bridge, Australia, who were also grateful for 60 off 59 balls by Marsh, might fancy their chances on a pitch that offered England’s bowlers early seam movement and spin.

Travis Head was Australia’s match-winner in Nottingham with a superb 154 not out but he was skittish early on.

Head was beaten on both edges by Olly Stone, replacing Jofra Archer for his first ODI since January 2023, as he and new opening partner Matthew Short enjoyed some early luck.

When England overpitched, Head was punishing and 28 of his 29 runs came off boundaries but he directed a leg-side delivery at hip height, usually meat and drink for him, down the throat of Stone off Carse.

Short was similarly boom or bust, with Australia taking just seven singles in getting to 59 for one off the first powerplay, but he fiddled outside off through to Jamie Smith to reward Potts’ change of ends.

Potts turned up the crowd noise even further when snaking through the gate of Steve Smith, booed to and from the crease again, after Marsh had settled with a mighty six out the ground in a costly Carse over that went for 20.

From 89 for three, Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne stitched together a 56-run stand, with Australia’s captain belting two sixes off Carse to bring up fifty, but both perished in successive Bethell overs.

Attempting to punish a drag down, Labuschagne was perhaps surprised by the extra bounce and skewed to mid-on for 19, while Marsh wore a wry smile when he missed a sweep, not even bothering to review being given lbw after being struck on the back leg.

Glenn Maxwell slammed his first ball into the stands but Bethell had his revenge by taking the catch as Australia’s all-rounder went big only to fall short to give Rashid his landmark wicket.

At 161 for six, Australia were in danger of not making 200 but they were boosted by a handy 55-run stand between Carey and Aaron Hardie, both taking advantage of two loose overs from Liam Livingstone and one from Will Jacks.

The reintroduction of Carse paid dividends, though, as Hardie miscued to midwicket and Starc flapped at his first ball and chipped to Potts for his second catch in two balls.

Rashid took out Adam Zampa for his second wicket but Carey shepherded the strike with Hazlewood to great effect, turning down singles and only occasionally cutting loose to get Australia past 250.

He brought up a half-century with a fine straight drive for six off Jacks, with Stone and Potts also going the distance, before holing out to deep point to end Australia’s innings.