For cricket lovers in England and Australia, there’s nothing quite like the Ashes. A rivalry borne out of what was seen as the death of English cricket by a satirical obituary published in The Sporting Times, following Australia’s win at The Oval in 1882.

As a result, the first series in which England attempted to regain those ashes, was later that year in Australia, when a small urn was presented to England, who had won two of the three Tests on the tour. From that moment, one of the world’s greatest, most recognisable and most celebrated sporting rivalries began.

The number of Tests in a series has varied down the centuries but in recent times has been set at five matches, with the Ashes winner being the one who wins more matches than the other. If a series is drawn, then the nation who went into that series as holders retains the honour.

The Ashes is played for on a biennial basis, alternating between England and Australia. Everyone has an opinion on winners, losers, batters, bowlers and who will star in each match and as a result of that, the Ashes has become a popular betting event.

The Ashes Winner Odds

There are three possible outcomes in this market: an England win, an Australia win or a drawn series. As mentioned, in the event of the last-named, the nation that went into the series as the Ashes holders, retains that title.

Bettors who want to eliminate the draw from the betting can do so by wagering on the ‘to lift the trophy’ market on cricket betting sites instead. This is usually weighted in favour of the holders due to them retaining the trophy in the case of a draw. Series winner odds are often the most popular of Ashes betting markets.

Ashes result Number of series won Australia win 34 England win 32 Draw 7

2025/26 Ashes Schedule

Test Venue City Dates 1st Test Optus Stadium Perth 21-25 November 2nd Test The Gabba Brisbane 4-8 December 3rd Test Adelaide Oval Adelaide 17-21 December 4th Test Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne 26-30 December 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney 4-8 January

Ashes Correct Score Odds

Whatever your opinion, you can back it by having a bet on the exact final score of the series, for example, England to win 3-2, Australia to win 4-1, or perhaps a 2-2 draw.

Remember, The Ashes is a five-Test series, with no points being awarded for any Test match that ends in a draw.

Year Venue Winner Final Score 2023 England Draw (Australia retain) 2-2 2021/22 Australia Australia 4-0 2019 England Draw (Australia retain) 2-2 2017/18 Australia Australia 4-0 2015 England England 3-2 2013/14 Australia Australia 5-0 2013 England England 3-0 2010/11 Australia England 3-1 2009 England England 2-1 2006/07 Australia Australia 5-0

Player of the Series Odds

You’ll have your own thoughts on who will star for both sides during the five hotly-contested matches in the Ashes series. Each Test will have a player of the match award and Ashes betting odds are available on that.

Bettors can also make a call on who they think will be the player of the series for each team and there will be Ashes betting on those markets, if you have a personal fancy on who will make the greatest contribution for England and for Australia.

For all the history and tradition of the Ashes, it is only in its relatively recent history that an award has been given to the person deemed to be the player of the series. The great Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee was the first recipient after the 1978/79 series. Lillee remains the only player to be the outright winner, despite finishing on the losing side across the series.

In 2005, the Compton-Miller Award was inaugurated and presented to the player of the series, Andrew Flintoff being the first winner.

There have now been 23 series that have included an individual award to mark the best player, with an Australian player winning it on 14 occasions and an England player the other nine.

With the exception of Lillee, Steve Smith (who picked up the Compton-Miller Award at the end of the drawn 2019 series) and Chris Woakes (who picked it up at the end of the drawn 2023 series), all player of the series awards have gone to a member of the team winning the series.

Of those 23 winners, 17 have come from the host nation and just six from the visiting nation, with only two of those six (Chris Broad in 1986/87 and Sir Alastair Cook in 2010/11) being English.

So, when considering Ashes betting odds on the player of the series on betting apps, unless you strongly fancy England to win Down Under, you are probably looking for an Australian whom you think will have the greatest influence on his team’s defence of their title.

Note that most bookmakers only accept win bets and not each-way bets on this market.

Year Player Team 2023 Chris Woakes England 2021/22 Travis Head Australia 2019 Steve Smith Australia 2017/18 Steve Smith Australia 2015 Joe Root England 2013/14 Mitchell Johnson Australia 2013 Ian Bell England 2010/11 Alastair Cook England 2009 Andrew Strauss England 2006/07 Ricky Ponting Australia 2005 Andrew Flintoff England

Top Batsman Odds (Series)

Ashes 2025 odds also include top batsman, which is the player who scores the most runs during the five-Test series. So if you fancy Joe Root, or perhaps Travis Head, to come up with the most runs in the Ashes series, you can wager on them.

Usually, Ashes betting odds on the top batsman are divided into separate markets for each team (i.e. Top England Batsman and Top Australia Batsman), as well as an overall Top Batsman market.

These markets tend to be win-only markets but shop around, as some bookmakers offer each-way terms and can pay up to four places.

Year Top batsman Team Runs scored 2023 Usman Khawaja Australia 496 runs at 49.60 2021/22 Travis Head Australia 357 runs at 59.50 2019 Steve Smith Australia 774 runs at 110.57 2017/18 Steve Smith Australia 687 runs at 137.40 2015 Joe Root England 460 runs at 57.50 2013/14 Michael Clarke Australia 493 runs at 70.42 2013 Ian Bell England 562 runs at 62.44 2010/11 Alastair Cook England 766 runs at 127.66 2009 Michael Clarke Australia 448 runs at 89.60 2006/07 Ricky Ponting Australia 576 runs at 82.28

Top Bowler Odds (Series)

Similar to the Ashes betting on top batsman, there are also markets available to wager on the top bowler across the five-Test series.

Here, bettors need to consider who they think will emerge as the bowler who takes the most wickets in the series. You’ll be able to place a win bet with many bookmakers, while there are also usually bookies prepared to lay an each-way wager, typically paying three or four places, so shop around.

Year Top bowler Team Wickets taken 2023 Mitchell Starc Australia 23 wickets at 27.08 2021/22 Pat Cummins Australia 21 wickets at 18.04 2019 Pat Cummins Australia 29 wickets at 19.62 2017/18 Pat Cummins Australia 23 wickets at 20.91 2015 Stuart Broad England 21 wickets at 27.52 2013/14 Mitchell Johnson Australia 37 wickets at 13.97 2013 Graeme Swann England 26 wickets at 28.03 2010/11 Chris Tremlett England 17 wickets at 23.88 2009 Andrew Flintoff England 14 wickets at 34.92 2006/07 Shane Warne Australia 23 wickets at 30.34

