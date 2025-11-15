The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Ashes Odds: Latest 2025/26 Ashes betting markets
Everything you need to know about betting on the Ashes and the latest Ashes betting odds for the 2025/26 series
For cricket lovers in England and Australia, there’s nothing quite like the Ashes. A rivalry borne out of what was seen as the death of English cricket by a satirical obituary published in The Sporting Times, following Australia’s win at The Oval in 1882.
As a result, the first series in which England attempted to regain those ashes, was later that year in Australia, when a small urn was presented to England, who had won two of the three Tests on the tour. From that moment, one of the world’s greatest, most recognisable and most celebrated sporting rivalries began.
There’s always debate from one series to the next on who will win and who will be the key players in achieving that result. For those who want to bet on the outcome, Ashes odds covering numerous markets are readily available on betting sites.
The number of Tests in a series has varied down the centuries but in recent times has been set at five matches, with the Ashes winner being the one who wins more matches than the other. If a series is drawn, then the nation who went into that series as holders retains the honour.
The Ashes is played for on a biennial basis, alternating between England and Australia. Everyone has an opinion on winners, losers, batters, bowlers and who will star in each match and as a result of that, the Ashes has become a popular betting event.
We invite you to read on, as we take a closer look at the best Ashes odds markets ahead of the 2025/26 series.
The Ashes Winner Odds
There are three possible outcomes in this market: an England win, an Australia win or a drawn series. As mentioned, in the event of the last-named, the nation that went into the series as the Ashes holders, retains that title.
Bettors who want to eliminate the draw from the betting can do so by wagering on the ‘to lift the trophy’ market on cricket betting sites instead. This is usually weighted in favour of the holders due to them retaining the trophy in the case of a draw. Series winner odds are often the most popular of Ashes betting markets.
Ashes result
Number of series won
Australia win
34
England win
32
Draw
7
2025/26 Ashes Schedule
Test
Venue
City
Dates
1st Test
Optus Stadium
Perth
21-25 November
2nd Test
The Gabba
Brisbane
4-8 December
3rd Test
Adelaide Oval
Adelaide
17-21 December
4th Test
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Melbourne
26-30 December
5th Test
Sydney Cricket Ground
Sydney
4-8 January
Ashes Correct Score Odds
Whatever your opinion, you can back it by having a bet on the exact final score of the series, for example, England to win 3-2, Australia to win 4-1, or perhaps a 2-2 draw.
Remember, The Ashes is a five-Test series, with no points being awarded for any Test match that ends in a draw.
Year
Venue
Winner
Final Score
2023
England
Draw (Australia retain)
2-2
2021/22
Australia
Australia
4-0
2019
England
Draw (Australia retain)
2-2
2017/18
Australia
Australia
4-0
2015
England
England
3-2
2013/14
Australia
Australia
5-0
2013
England
England
3-0
2010/11
Australia
England
3-1
2009
England
England
2-1
2006/07
Australia
Australia
5-0
Player of the Series Odds
You’ll have your own thoughts on who will star for both sides during the five hotly-contested matches in the Ashes series. Each Test will have a player of the match award and Ashes betting odds are available on that.
Bettors can also make a call on who they think will be the player of the series for each team and there will be Ashes betting on those markets, if you have a personal fancy on who will make the greatest contribution for England and for Australia.
For all the history and tradition of the Ashes, it is only in its relatively recent history that an award has been given to the person deemed to be the player of the series. The great Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee was the first recipient after the 1978/79 series. Lillee remains the only player to be the outright winner, despite finishing on the losing side across the series.
In 2005, the Compton-Miller Award was inaugurated and presented to the player of the series, Andrew Flintoff being the first winner.
There have now been 23 series that have included an individual award to mark the best player, with an Australian player winning it on 14 occasions and an England player the other nine.
With the exception of Lillee, Steve Smith (who picked up the Compton-Miller Award at the end of the drawn 2019 series) and Chris Woakes (who picked it up at the end of the drawn 2023 series), all player of the series awards have gone to a member of the team winning the series.
Of those 23 winners, 17 have come from the host nation and just six from the visiting nation, with only two of those six (Chris Broad in 1986/87 and Sir Alastair Cook in 2010/11) being English.
So, when considering Ashes betting odds on the player of the series on betting apps, unless you strongly fancy England to win Down Under, you are probably looking for an Australian whom you think will have the greatest influence on his team’s defence of their title.
Note that most bookmakers only accept win bets and not each-way bets on this market.
Year
Player
Team
2023
Chris Woakes
England
2021/22
Travis Head
Australia
2019
Steve Smith
Australia
2017/18
Steve Smith
Australia
2015
Joe Root
England
2013/14
Mitchell Johnson
Australia
2013
Ian Bell
England
2010/11
Alastair Cook
England
2009
Andrew Strauss
England
2006/07
Ricky Ponting
Australia
2005
Andrew Flintoff
England
Top Batsman Odds (Series)
Ashes 2025 odds also include top batsman, which is the player who scores the most runs during the five-Test series. So if you fancy Joe Root, or perhaps Travis Head, to come up with the most runs in the Ashes series, you can wager on them.
Usually, Ashes betting odds on the top batsman are divided into separate markets for each team (i.e. Top England Batsman and Top Australia Batsman), as well as an overall Top Batsman market.
These markets tend to be win-only markets but shop around, as some bookmakers offer each-way terms and can pay up to four places.
Year
Top batsman
Team
Runs scored
2023
Usman Khawaja
Australia
496 runs at 49.60
2021/22
Travis Head
Australia
357 runs at 59.50
2019
Steve Smith
Australia
774 runs at 110.57
2017/18
Steve Smith
Australia
687 runs at 137.40
2015
Joe Root
England
460 runs at 57.50
2013/14
Michael Clarke
Australia
493 runs at 70.42
2013
Ian Bell
England
562 runs at 62.44
2010/11
Alastair Cook
England
766 runs at 127.66
2009
Michael Clarke
Australia
448 runs at 89.60
2006/07
Ricky Ponting
Australia
576 runs at 82.28
Top Bowler Odds (Series)
Similar to the Ashes betting on top batsman, there are also markets available to wager on the top bowler across the five-Test series.
Here, bettors need to consider who they think will emerge as the bowler who takes the most wickets in the series. You’ll be able to place a win bet with many bookmakers, while there are also usually bookies prepared to lay an each-way wager, typically paying three or four places, so shop around.
Year
Top bowler
Team
Wickets taken
2023
Mitchell Starc
Australia
23 wickets at 27.08
2021/22
Pat Cummins
Australia
21 wickets at 18.04
2019
Pat Cummins
Australia
29 wickets at 19.62
2017/18
Pat Cummins
Australia
23 wickets at 20.91
2015
Stuart Broad
England
21 wickets at 27.52
2013/14
Mitchell Johnson
Australia
37 wickets at 13.97
2013
Graeme Swann
England
26 wickets at 28.03
2010/11
Chris Tremlett
England
17 wickets at 23.88
2009
Andrew Flintoff
England
14 wickets at 34.92
2006/07
Shane Warne
Australia
23 wickets at 30.34
Responsible Gambling
As ever, always remember to gamble responsibly on Ashes betting markets. Cricket can be unpredictable, especially over a five-Test series, so keep in mind that there will be peaks and troughs.
Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookies, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.
Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.
Responsible gambling tools are available at all licensed gambling sites, including deposit limits, reality checks, time-outs and self-exclusion options.
But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.
