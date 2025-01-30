England admit need for early wickets after another tough day in Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danni Wyatt-Hodge admitted England fell short with the bat once again as Australia took another step towards a Women’s Ashes whitewash on day one of the day/night Test in Melbourne.

The tourists have endured a chastening time Down Under, racking up 3-0 defeats in the ODI and T20 formats, and must now battle from behind to salvage anything from their four-day clash at the MCG.

They were put in to bat and could only manage a timid total of 170 all out, Maia Bouchier’s first-over dismissal setting the tone for yet more Australian dominance.

Nat Sciver-Brunt made a hard-working 51 but it was the only real effort of any substance as Alana King ran through the middle order with figures of four for 45.

The leg-spinner, wheeling away unchanged at the Shane Warne End, killed off any hopes of a fightback. At stumps the hosts were well in control, Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland steering the score to 56 for one after Lauren Bell removed debutant Georgia Voll.

Reflecting on her side’s latest underwhelming batting display Wyatt-Hodge, who was one of three senior batters to fall in the 20s, told TNT Sports: “It was a really tough one, you had to really grind for your runs, especially when Kingy was absolutely ragging it on day one.

“It is what it is, it’s what has happened over this whole Ashes series. We would have liked another 50 runs maybe but we’ve got to bring the energy, bowl really well, bowl at the top of the stumps and hopefully get a few early wickets tomorrow.”

Sciver-Brunt, who hit four boundaries in a disciplined stay lasting three-and-a-quarter hours at the crease, accepted England had it hard against King.

The 29-year-old spinner has excelled across the formats, topping the wicket charts with 18 at 11.33, and continues to ask questions her opponents cannot answer.

(It's important) not to go searching for the miracle ball. We need to bowl consistent areas and use our fielders in the right place. Nat Sciver-Brunt

“I played with her at the Rockets (in the Hundred), I know what she can do,” said vice-captain Sciver-Brunt.

“When someone feels confident and are in a good environment, feeling good about their skill, it’s not a surprise she’s got the wickets she has.

“She’s bowled pretty consistent areas and got quite a bit of turn throughout the series. When it does turn it’s not always the same amount every time – some might skid, some might turn and bounce, that makes it quite tricky when the stumps are always kept in play.”

Early breakthroughs are surely a must if things are to remain competitive on day two, but Sciver-Brunt insisted the bowling attack must do the basics well on a green pitch rather than look for outlandish dismissals.

“(It’s important) not to go searching for the miracle ball, just putting it on the spot and letting the dot balls and the pressure of the game and the field do a job,” she said.

“We need to bowl consistent areas again and use our fielders in the right places. My guess is that we’ll have catchers in front and make it difficult for the Aussies to score and hopefully get a few frustration wickets.”