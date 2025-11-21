Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Who are the Ashes commentators on TNT Sports?

Alastair Eykyn and Rob Hatch are better known for commentating on rugby and cycling but are helming coverage of the Ashes this winter

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 21 November 2025 02:35 EST
Comments
Alastair Cook (right) and presenter Becky Ives
Alastair Cook (right) and presenter Becky Ives (C1 Media/)

The Ashes is underway and a new-look commentary team is guiding UK cricket fans through the five-Test series between England and Australia.

Three members of England’s triumphant Ashes squad of 2010/11 – the last English side to win the urn away from home – are helping bring the action to viewers, with Sir Alastair Cook joining Graeme Swann and Steven Finn in front of the microphone.

Two of the three will be on the ground for each of the five Tests, joined by presenter Becky Ives, but the ‘play-by-play’ commentators Alastair Eykyn and Rob Hatch are reporting the action remotely from London. Neither have a significant profile in cricket, with Eykyn best known for his work in rugby, while Hatch has won awards for his coverage of cycling.

Former England player Ebony Rainford-Brent and Australia’s Justin Langer are also set to add insight to the coveragea cross the series.

Sir Alastair Cook is part of TNT Sports’ coverage team for this winter’s Ashes (Nick Potts/PA)
Sir Alastair Cook is part of TNT Sports’ coverage team for this winter’s Ashes (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

The move not to have lead commentators in stadiums in Australia but 10,000 miles away in the UK drew strong criticism on social media and in the press.

The Daily Telegraph described coverage of the first Test in Perth as “shoddy” and “ripping off viewers”.

The Daily Mail had earlier criticised TNT Sports’ “half-baked plan” as a “dumbed-down insult to long-suffering England fans”, and questioned Hatch and Eykyn's commentating from TV screens with an “inability to see anything other than what their monitors are showing them”.

Scott Young, executive vice-president of WBD Sports Europe, which oversees TNT, said the pair were “huge cricket fans” and the technology links meant viewers “won’t know where they are” as they interact with pundits at the venue.

In an interview with The Independent ahead of the Ashes, Hatch insisted the coverage would not be diminished by commentators calling the shots from afar.

“For television commentary, one of the key rules is to talk to pictures,” he said. “We will talk to the picture, and of course, we have eyes and ears in the stadium as well, so if there is anything bizarre happening, we’ll get to know about it.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in