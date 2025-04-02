From Archie Vaughan to Rocky Flintoff – 5 potential County Championship stars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Rothesay County Championship gets under way on April 4, heralding the start of a big cricketing summer in England and Wales.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five players primed to make their mark.

Ben McKinney (Durham)

England are currently resolute in their backing for opener Zak Crawley, but if a vacancy did appear at the top of the order there is a compelling candidate plying his trade at Chester-le-Street. Standing at an imposing 6ft 7in and just 20 years old, McKinney looks ready made for the world of ‘Bazball’. He struck a dazzling maiden first-class century against Nottinghamshire last season and hit all the right notes with a second-innings ton for England Lions against Australia A in January. Watch this space.

Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire)

He does not even turn 17 until midway through the first game of the season, but the buzz around Andrew Flintoff’s son is already raging. He has been studiously kept away from the media glare so far but his talent is speaking for itself. Flintoff junior became the youngest ever player to score a second team century for Lancashire last summer – taking the record from his dad – and then ticked off the same achievement for England Lions on their winter tour of Australia. His trajectory is heading upwards at a rapid rate and he should see plenty of action this year.

Archie Vaughan (Somerset)

Like Flintoff, teenager Vaughan is another second generation starlet with family links to the 2005 Ashes. He recently followed in the footsteps of famous father Michael by captaining England Under-19s in South Africa, ending the tour with a series-clinching six-wicket haul. His off-spin should develop well at Taunton, where he can partner on helpful pitches with Jack Leach, but he is just as eager to make his name as genuine batter. As an all-round package, the sky is the limit.

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

Has barely bowled a ball in anger since a highly impressive Ashes outing at Lord’s in 2023, laid low pectoral and hamstring injuries. But the 27-year-old quick nudged his way to the top of England’s thinking before the likes of Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse ever got the call and will not have been forgotten. A long-awaited debut for Nottinghamshire awaits, having sat out his entire first season at Trent Bridge, and further honours will surely follow if he can stay strong and regain his previous form.

James Minto (Durham)

Left-arm pacers with genuine speed are catnip to selectors – as seen by Josh Hull’s fast-track England debut at the Oval in September. Durham’s pace production line has served one up in the form of 17-year-old Minto, who looks a wonderfully exciting prospect and is already the county’s youngest first-class cricketer. He may be used carefully this season given the strength of his team’s attack and a willingness not to overexpose him, but the tools to succeed are clearly there. Wickets came with ease on the pre-season tour of Zimbabwe and he is making a compelling claim for a place in the XI.