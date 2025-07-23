Jack Leach bowls Somerset to victory over Durham inside two days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Leach claimed six for 63 as Somerset wrapped up a five-wicket win over Durham inside two days of their Rothesay County Championship Division One clash at Taunton.

The visitors, who resumed on five for two in their second innings, were bowled out for 190, with off-spinner Archie Vaughan assisting Leach with four for 85.

Somerset required 86 for victory and reached the target in 19.2 overs, despite four for 39 from Durham’s Callum Parkinson.

Lyndon James hit an unbeaten 203 for second-placed Nottinghamshire against Hampshire.

James’ knock off 236 balls included 20 fours and eight sixes as the away side, who resumed on 241 for five, declared on 578 for eight at Southampton.

Hampshire trail by 498 runs after closing on 80 without loss.

Yorkshire captain Jonny Bairstow hit 72 off 90 balls but only 24.1 overs were possible on day two against leaders Surrey due to wet weather at Scarborough.

The hosts, who were 282 for four overnight, are handily placed on 376 for five.

But, with almost 82 overs already lost to rain, chances of a win for either side are diminishing rapidly.

Centuries from Jordan Cox and Matt Critchley strengthened Essex’s position against Sussex at Hove.

Cox made 132 and Critchley 123 as the away team reached 475 for nine – a first-innings lead of 271 – before bad light and rain took 28 overs off the day’s allocation.

Ethan Brookes’ career-best 140 helped Worcestershire post 333 before six for 42 from Khurram Shahzad and three wickets from Adam Finch restricted Warwickshire to 184 in reply.

Bottom-of-the-table Worcestershire are 31 without loss in the second innings at Edgbaston, leading by 180 runs.

In Division Two, Rehan Ahmed took six wickets to add to his opening-day century as leaders Leicestershire dismissed second-placed Derbyshire for 189 to establish a commanding first-innings lead of 209.

Lewis Hill increased his overnight tally from 132 to 151 and Peter Handscomb moved on to 101 but the visitors, who resumed on 357 for three, made only 41 more as Derbyshire’s Luis Reece finished with six for 56.

Ahmed, who registered 115 with the bat on Tuesday, then emulated Reece’s exploits with a career-best six for 51, including removing Derbyshire top scorers Caleb Jewell (54) and Harry Came (56), to keep his side in control.

Middlesex skipper Leus du Plooy joined team-mates Max Holden and Kane Williamson in making a century before declaring on 625 for eight at home to Northamptonshire.

The visitors reached 126 for four at stumps – trailing by 499 – after Holden and Williamson increased their respective overnight scores from 137 to 151 and 88 to 114 and Du Plooy plundered 105.

At Cheltenham, Chris Green and Tom Hartley starred with the bat as Lancashire assumed the upper hand against Gloucestershire.

Green posted 160 from 199 balls and Hartley hit 130 off 153 deliveries in a formidable first-innings total of 557 before unbeaten pair Ben Charlesworth (104) and Joe Phillips (60) helped the hosts to 179 for one in response after captain Cameron Bancroft was trapped lbw by Sir James Anderson.

Ben Kellaway and Colin Ingram combined to give Glamorgan the ascendancy against Kent at Cardiff.

Resuming together at the crease, Kellaway ended on 90 and Ingram hit 87 in a first-innings total of 327 before Kent replied with 106 for one in their second innings, trailing by 66.