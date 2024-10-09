Anya Shrubsole aims to increase MCC’s female playing members as part of new role

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Anya Shrubsole has targeted growing the MCC’s female playing base as a key priority after taking up a new role.

The 32-year-old former England bowler has been named as chair of the women’s players and fixtures sub-committee and is looking to hit the ground running.

“I’m really excited, really honoured to be chair of the committee,” Shrubsole told the PA news agency.

“I’ve got a lot to learn. I’m frantically trying to talk to people who at the moment know a lot more than me and get a really good flavour of the situation as it is now.

“What I’ve learned is there’s a huge amount of amazing stuff that’s going on already.

“The women’s playing section of the MCC is growing and they had their most fixtures they’ve ever had last year but we really want to push that forward, really want to increase the playing members of the MCC, be part of that really passionate community.

“And it’s the fastest way to full membership through the playing route – it could be as little as three years – so it’s about getting those messages out there.

“There are loads of other things as well but increasing that playing membership, raising awareness, that’s definitely one of the major goals.”

The MCC has welcomed female members since 1998, ending 211 years of being an all-male club, and now has 980.

“People will be happy to admit that there were some changes that needed to be made historically in terms of attitudes towards women but I think a huge amount of progress has already been made,” Shrubsole said.

“Obviously that number (980) is dwarfed by the male members but I think it’s something that, within the various committees on the MCC, there’s a real drive towards really pushing gender equality.”

Shrubsole, who was player of the match in the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup final, retired from international cricket two years ago after 14 years in the England set-up.

She has watched from the sidelines as the women’s game has continued to take big strides, with next year seeing the implementation of a new domestic structure.

It was announced last year that England’s women would receive the same match fees as men, while prize money at the current Women’s T20 World Cup is equal with the men’s event.

“It feels like it’s growing every single year,” Shrubsole said. “You’ve now got the new women’s domestic structure coming in next year, which I think will work really well.

“Obviously the Hundred over the last few years has been great and I think you’ll see that continue to grow. It’s really exciting to see.

It's becoming not just a viable career but quite a lucrative career if you're right at the top. Anya Shrubsole

“(Money is) one of those topics that really divides people. My take on it is salaries are massively going in the right direction. I wouldn’t say women’s cricket is at the point where equal salaries across all cricket are warranted.

“There’s various things that have improved. You take an example like the Hundred, where the prize money in the women’s and men’s game is the same, which is totally right.

“Especially in the last five years or so, the speed with which things have progressed has been incredible. It’s becoming not just a viable career but quite a lucrative career if you’re right at the top.”

:: To get involved, anyone interested in joining MCC should contact the club by emailing women.cricket@mcc.org.uk