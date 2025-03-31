Andrew Flintoff’s son Corey follows younger brother Rocky into county cricket
Corey Flintoff has signed a two-year rookie contract at Kent
Corey Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew, has signed a two-year rookie contract at Kent cricket as he follows younger brother Rocky into county cricket.
The 16-year-old Lancashire batter was one of the finds of the summer of 2024, earning a trip with the England Lions to Australia with his father as coach.
The younger Flintoff brother struck a fine century against the Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane to further show signs of high potential, and his elder sibling will now seek his own professional breakthrough.
19-year-old Corey had initially also been making his way through the ranks at Old Trafford but has had his progress stalled by a stress fracture in his back.
With his academy deal at Lancashire expiring last year, Flintoff has relocated to Canterbury to sign a deal after appearing for the county in their warm-up fixture against Essex last week.
Flintoff will be available to Adam Hollioake, Kent’s new head coach, around his university studies.
“I’m delighted to be joining Kent to continue my development as a player under Adam Hollioake and the excellent coaching staff here,” Flintoff, a seam bowler who can also offer an option with the bat, said.
“The lads in the dressing room have been so welcoming to me this week and there’s a great atmosphere here. I’m excited for what’s next for me and I know that Kent is the right place for me to make the step up to first-team cricket.”
Kent begin their season in Division Two of the County Championship against Northamptonshire on Friday.
