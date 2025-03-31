Andrew Flintoff’s son Corey follows younger brother Rocky into county cricket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Corey Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew, has signed a two-year rookie contract at Kent cricket as he follows younger brother Rocky into county cricket.

The 16-year-old Lancashire batter was one of the finds of the summer of 2024, earning a trip with the England Lions to Australia with his father as coach.

The younger Flintoff brother struck a fine century against the Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane to further show signs of high potential, and his elder sibling will now seek his own professional breakthrough.

19-year-old Corey had initially also been making his way through the ranks at Old Trafford but has had his progress stalled by a stress fracture in his back.

With his academy deal at Lancashire expiring last year, Flintoff has relocated to Canterbury to sign a deal after appearing for the county in their warm-up fixture against Essex last week.

Flintoff will be available to Adam Hollioake, Kent’s new head coach, around his university studies.

“I’m delighted to be joining Kent to continue my development as a player under Adam Hollioake and the excellent coaching staff here,” Flintoff, a seam bowler who can also offer an option with the bat, said.

open image in gallery Corey Flintoff (left) will hope to continue the Flintoff family's success ( Getty Images )

“The lads in the dressing room have been so welcoming to me this week and there’s a great atmosphere here. I’m excited for what’s next for me and I know that Kent is the right place for me to make the step up to first-team cricket.”

Kent begin their season in Division Two of the County Championship against Northamptonshire on Friday.