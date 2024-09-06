Andrew Flintoff moves Josh Hull’s mother to tears with first cap speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



England great Andrew Flintoff moved the mother of debutant Josh Hull to tears with an emotional speech on day one of third Test against Sri Lanka.

Twenty-year-old Hull was picked at the Kia Oval after only 10 first-class appearances, with England won over by his 6ft 7in frame and left-arm angle as they seek to add variety to their bowling attack.

Newcomers to the side are traditionally welcomed to the fold with a cap presentation before play and Flintoff, the fan favourite and one-time Test captain, did the honours.

Flintoff, who has joined the backroom team as a batting consultant, spoke from the heart as members of Hull’s family joined the team huddle and even brought a tear to the eye of Hull’s mother.

“I’ve got the incredible opportunity to present a Test cap today. It’s something that I do not take lightly,” Flintoff said.

“It is so nice that the family is here to show that as well because of being a parent myself and just how much you go through for your children. Driving them everywhere and taking them to places, but also the nerves of watching your kids play. Hopefully, you’re going to have a great week this week as you watch your son play for England.

“This cap represents so many things. Firstly, Test cricket. Josh, you are going to play a game now which is a game like no other. It tests your ability, character and personality.

“From what we have seen so far, you have those things in abundance. This is the perfect time to enter a team, everyone here in this group is willing you to succeed and when challenges occur, will stand right next to you and get you through.

“Every time you wear this cap, you’ll be filled with pride, and you’ll feel unstoppable. As an old fella, you’ll look back at this and say this is the best part of your life. Enjoy it and showcase everything that you’re about.”