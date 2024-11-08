Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alzarri Joseph has been banned for two matches after his unauthorised departures from the pitch in West Indies’ third ODI against England.

Joseph exited the field twice after arguing with his captain Shai Hope, and he later apologised for his “passion” getting “the best of me”.

The fast bowler, 27, also said: “I personally apologised to Captain Shai Hope, my team-mates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans - I understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”

In the fourth over of the innings in Bridgetown, Joseph argued with Hope about a field placement. When Joseph took a wicket during the over, he opted against celebrating with his team, and he left the pitch unannounced after the sixth ball. Joseph returned to the Windies’ dressing room and left his team to begin the next over with just 10 fielders.

Joseph returned to the field for the sixth over but did not resume bowling until the 12th. He then bowled two more overs before leaving the pitch again, after his teammates misfielded two plays off his deliveries. Joseph eventually returned to bowl five more overs.

“Behaviour like that is unacceptable on my cricket field,” said Daren Sammy, West Indies’ head coach, on Talksport. “We will be friends [...] but in the culture I’m trying to build, that’s unacceptable. We will definitely have a chat about that.”

Miles Bascombe, West Indies’ director of cricket, added: “Alzarri’s behaviour did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds. Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged.

“I pride myself on having the difficult conversations – but in a way that everybody understands what is needed to be done. To see guys going out there and slowly progressing in the right direction makes me proud. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but it’s one that I’m quite passionate about.”

West Indies won the ODI to claim a 2-1 series victory.