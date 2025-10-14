Alice Capsey hails ‘incredible’ Sophie Ecclestone ahead of England-Pakistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alice Capsey has praised Sophie Ecclestone for the “calmness and knowledge” she brings to England’s spin attack ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup meeting with Pakistan.

Along with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt’s century, Ecclestone played a starring role against Sri Lanka on Saturday, taking four for 17 as England secured a 89-run win.

Ecclestone has now taken nine wickets from three games and her experience was described as “so valuable” by all-rounder Capsey, another spinner who has three wickets herself so far.

“Soph’s been incredible, just the way she’s put her mark on this tournament so far in the three games we’ve played,” the 21-year-old said.

“We’ve seen it so much over her career so far but I think the way she’s going about things, especially in this tournament where there is that extreme turn, she’s been brilliant at assessing the conditions so quickly, using her experience and finding out what pace she wants to bowl at to get the most out of the wicket. It’s been impressive.

“Just knowing when to attack and when to control the game, she reads the game so well and has so much experience.

“It adds a level of calmness and knowledge to this spin attack that is so valuable.”

England are unbeaten so far with wins against South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and victory against Pakistan would see them climb to the top of the standings.

Charlotte Edwards’ side then approach the end of the group stage with tough tests against India and Australia before finishing with a clash against New Zealand, and Capsey stressed the importance of continuing to make marginal gains.

She said: “There’s room for improvement in all of our aspects of the game. It’s been amazing in the first three games, we’ve had one batter from the top six really make a stamp.

“Nat’s hundred the other day was really special to watch. For us as a batting unit, we’ve spoken about making our partnerships from 20s and 30s to 60s and 70s and really working together, so just a few more contributors at the top of the order.

“Then also with our bowling, we’ve got a world-class spin attack and our seamers are really chipping in as well.

“Lots of different aspects and different bits we’re talking about, which is great. I think it’s a really good place to be three from three and still talking about one per cents of where you can improve and take into the next game.”

Pakistan are still searching for their first points of the tournament following defeats to Bangladesh, India and Australia.

Pakistan reduced Australia to 76 for seven in their last match, before Beth Mooney responded with a century, and were then bowled out for 114 in pursuit of 222.

Capsey said: “One of the biggest things, they may not have won a game so far but they’re definitely not a team we’re taking lightly.

“They’ve obviously not got the results they were after, but they’ve been in some really dominating positions.”