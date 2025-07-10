Toby Albert guides Hampshire to victory over Glamorgan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hampshire Hawks wrapped up a 95-run over Glamorgan for a second Vitality Blast win in as many days to boost their South Group qualification hopes.

Having come through for a narrow three-wicket victory over Middlesex on Wednesday night, there was no such late drama at the Utilita Bowl.

Hampshire opener Toby Albert hit an unbeaten 98 off 57 balls, with seven fours and five sixes, as the hosts made 208 for four.

Joe Weatherley (31) and Hilton Cartwright (48) offered support to help the Hawks set a testing target.

Glamogan, who had started the day above their hosts in third spot, failed to build any momentum in their run chase.

Asa Tribe was the top scorer with 20 as Hampshire bowlers picked up regular wickets to close out a comfortable win. Glamogan were all out for 113 in 18.5 overs. Sonny Baker finished with four wickets.

In the North Group, Leicestershire Foxes secured a six-wicket win over rivals Northamptonshire Steelbacks at the County Ground to boost their own top-four hopes.

Rehan Ahmed’s unbeaten half century (52) saw the Foxes home past their victory target at the start of the 17th over at 173 for four.

After opener Rishi Patel had been caught and bowled off the third delivery by Steelbacks captain David Willey, the Foxes regrouped as Shan Masood (25) and Sol Budinger (40) pushed them on in support of Ahmed. George Scrimshaw finished with three wickets.

Northamptonshire had posted 171 for seven after being put into bat.

After opener Tim Robinson fell for a two-ball duck to Netherlands all-rounder Logan van Beek, the Steelbacks mounted a recovery with a rapid 30 from Saif Zaib.

Ravi Bopara (53) stayed on to make a half-century, hitting six fours and one over the rope, but was swiftly running out of partners as more wickets fell through successive overs before Luke Procter finished 22 not out off 17 deliveries.

Worcestershire Rapids edged to a 12-run win at bottom side Derbyshire.

The Rapids, having won the toss and deciding to bat, looked in trouble at 10 for four in the third over after Zak Chappell took wickets in successive balls.

Wicketkeeper-batter Gareth Roderick, though, steadied the innings with a solid 71, hitting four fours and two sixes. Ethan Brookes made 43 before Ben Dwarshuis ended unbeaten on 33 as the visitors reached 174 for six.

The Falcons lost opener Aneurin Donald to the first ball of their reply – with an unbeaten 77 from Wayne Madsen just not enough to get them to their target, finishing short at 162 for six.