Alana King leaves South Africa in a spin as dominant Australia top World Cup group
The leg-spinner finished with remarkable figures of 7-18 as South Africa were bowled out for 97
Alana King took seven wickets as Australia cricket sealed a dominant seven-wicket win over South Africa cricket in their final Cricket World Cup group match.
Australia struck in the seventh over when Megan Schutt dismissed South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt for 31 and Tazmin Brits was trapped lbw by Kim Garth for just six.
King then starred with the ball, ripping through the batting order and finished with figures of seven for 18 - the best ever bowling figures at a Women's World Cup - as the Proteas tumbled to 97 all out.
South Africa enjoyed an early breakthrough when Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry fell in quick succession, but Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll put on a 76-run partnership to take control.
Mooney was dismissed for 42 before Annabel Sutherland and Voll steered Australia over the line with 199 balls remaining and victory means they will top the table to face fourth-placed India in the semi-finals.
“As a bowler, you always love wickets,” King said. “I can play a different role. If that is holding down one end, and then the other bowlers coming on to take wickets, I’m happy to play any role, as long as I am playing my role for Australia and that puts us in a good position.”
South Africa meet England in the other final four clash.
PA
