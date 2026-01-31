Adil Rashid backs Shoaib Bashir to bounce back from Ashes disappointment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adil Rashid has backed Shoaib Bashir to come back stronger from a challenging winter.

The 22-year-old was selected as England’s lead spinner for the Ashes tour Down Under but did not play a game as England opted to use all-rounder Will Jacks as their only spin option.

Rashid, who played 19 Tests for England before choosing to focus on his white-ball career, says Bashir just needs to keep working on his craft.

“I’ve not spoken to him recently or much in the past few months, not really. But that happens in Test cricket,” Rashid said.

“You go overseas, you play a Test or Ashes, but you’re not picked for a game. That happens so many times, other players have gone away and not played a game, so he’s in that same boat where he didn’t get an opportunity.

“I’m sure he’ll go back and keep working hard and be ready for the next one.”

Off-spinner Bashir has joined Derbyshire on a two-year deal after leaving Somerset, where he found his opportunities limited.

“I think over the past years, it’s always been that thing where sometimes we’re pretty unfortunate, I’d say, in England, especially in county cricket, where April, May, June can be more so for the seamers,” Rashid added.

“And the spinners can come on now and then and bowl a few overs here and there, so obviously that doesn’t help. But I think that’s part and parcel of the game.

“Because of the nature of how it is at Championship cricket, it’s a team game, it’s not an individual game. As a spinner, then you have to learn to say, ‘OK, first month and a half, I might not bowl much but I’m still working behind closed doors, I’m still working on my craft’.”

Rashid produced another stunning performance on Friday as he claimed three for 19 to help England to T20 victory over Sri Lanka – bamboozling the hosts’ batters with his variety of spin.

The 37-year-old, who has now played 135 T20s for England, is still at the top of his game as he bids to spin England to their third World T20 crown in the coming weeks and he is enjoying bowling in tandem with left-armer Liam Dawson.

“It’s been really good,” Rashid said. “Obviously Dawson comes in, he sometimes bowls the hard overs, early on, bowling in the power play, that’s a very tricky over,” Rashid said.

“We complement each other fairly well and we talk to each other quite a bit as well, what’s required, what he reckons, because we’re spinners and also we’re good friends as well, so we’ve got that relationship where we can discuss things, see something on the pitch.

“I give him info, he gives me info and goes back and forth. And like I say, so far, it’s gone well.”