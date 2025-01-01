Crawley-Charlton clash postponed as wet weather hits football fixtures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Charlton’s Sky Bet League One visit to Crawley on New Year’s Day was postponed close to kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Crawley said at 2.15pm that the referee was taking another look at the condition of the pitch with rain falling heavily in West Sussex.

Both clubs announced on social media at 2.40pm that the sell-out fixture had been called off.

“Unfortunately, this afternoon’s match against Charlton has been postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch at the Broadfield Stadium,” Crawley said on their X account.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will be back in touch with more communication regarding tickets in due course.”

Addicks manager Nathan Jones told CharltonTV: “We’re disappointed, we would like to have played it for every reason.

“One end of the pitch was good and it surprised us it was off. The referee made the decision the bottom end of the pitch wasn’t playable.

“To be fair to the referee he gave it every opportunity and said it was only going to get worse. He said if he couldn’t finish it he was very reluctant to start it.”

The League One clash between Wigan and Huddersfield was also postponed earlier on Wednesday due to flooding in the area.

Despite the pitch at the Brick Community Stadium being playable, the game fixture was called off less than four hours before the scheduled 3pm kick-off due to safety concerns around the ground.

“Our New Year’s Day clash against Huddersfield Town has been postponed due to severe localised flooding,” Wigan said in a statement on the club website.

“Heavy rainfall over Tuesday night has made roads treacherous in the area, although the playing surface at the Brick Community Stadium was deemed playable.

“However, safety concerns regarding the public areas surrounding the ground and the strain on local emergency services dealing with a number of major incidents, which have been affected by severe flooding, led to the league fixture being called off.

“Access to the area is severely restricted with many access routes closed due to flooding, and the emergency services are unable to provide resources to support the matchday operation.”

“The news is naturally disappointing as Shaun Maloney and his players were looking forward to the highly-anticipated New Year’s Day fixture, but the safety of both sets of supporters is of paramount importance.”

The wet weather in northern England also forced the postponement of the Vanarama National League games between Rochdale and Altrincham, and Halifax against Fylde.

Wealdstone’s home game with Boston also fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.

“Today’s Vanarama National League game at home against @bostonunited has been postponed due to a failed pitch inspection after heavy rain through the night and this morning,” Wealdstone posted on their X account.

Horse racing was due to go ahead at Cheltenham and Exeter after both tracks passed morning inspections, with high winds expected in south-west England.