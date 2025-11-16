That’s my dream – Conor Benn wants to emulate father Nigel by winning WBC title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn wants to emulate his father Nigel and win the WBC title after his convincing victory over Chris Eubank Jr.

A performance full of composure, skill and discipline helped the younger Benn triumph over Eubank Jr in a one-sided rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

It ended a long wait for a victory for the Benn family in a rivalry which began with Nigel’s first fight against Chris Eubank Sr in 1990, but the 29-year-old has no immediate interest in a third bout.

Benn instead plans to drop back down to his natural 147lbs weight and contest the WBC welterweight title against Mario Barrios next summer.

“I would say it would be on par with winning a world title, winning (last night). It meant a lot to me,” Benn said.

“For three years of my career, this has been the fight and family feud. It’s generational and never been done in history, so to get the win, it means a lot to me and will forever be cemented in history.

“For me winning the WBC world title is heavy on my heart and heavy on my mind.

“Getting the WBC title, it is the belt my dad won and a belt I would love to win. That’s my dream, so for me to be one up on my dad with the Eubank-Benn rivalry and also win the WBC world title, it would be some moment for me.”

After Benn’s emotion-fuelled display in April produced an old-fashion brawl which went the way of Eubank Jr, this time he stayed disciplined.

Benn and trainer Tony Sims had promised the crowd would see a different fighter and so it proved, with the Londoner dominant throughout and unfortunate not to clinch a 12th-round knockout.

On his April defeat, Benn added: “Did I really lose or did I learn? For me it was a massive learning curve. It was my first stadium show, my first fight at 160lbs, my first fight back in the UK and there was so much going on, but a calm Conor is a better Conor.

“I beat myself that night, I did really feel like I beat myself. It wasn’t the strategy, it wasn’t the game plan, my head wasn’t in the right place to fight.

“They say a strong mind can carry a weak body, but a strong body can’t carry a weak mind. I looked strong, but I was still broken and I had to fight for many reasons.

“I felt I owed it to the public to have that fight, but was I ready? I can’t say I was.

“Ultimately, (this time) I have gone in there, stayed disciplined and shown I can outbox the bigger man without getting drawn into a fight, which is what he tried to do and we easily could have done.

“I had to keep my emotions at bay.”

Benn’s long-term trainer Sims backed his fighter to become a world champion but, with the score level at 1-1 with Eubank Jr, there will be calls for a trilogy fight.

“Money always talks, doesn’t it?” said Benn. “But for me and my personal reasons, how much money do you need? For me, it’s let’s get that world title and that will be a box ticked.

“I can see him (Eubank Jr) having a rematch again or asking for a rematch, but ultimately I think we should let it lie now.

“Let it lie. We done what we had to do, we sold out a stadium twice, we have done what it said on the tin and let’s call it a day now.”