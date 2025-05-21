Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fan is suing the Colorado Rockies, claiming a foul ball injury in a luxury suite was caused by negligence and a distracted fan environment fueled by the team’s poor performance.

Timothy Roeckel was hit in the face and right eye by a foul ball while attending a July 2023 Rockies game as a guest in a Coors Field luxury box, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Denver District Court.

Roeckel allegedly could not see the foul ball due to structural obstructions in the suite, including the ceiling and the overhang of nearby bleacher seats. He said he suffered "catastrophic and permanent injuries" to his face and right eye due to the incident.

Though Colorado law typically shields stadiums from liability when foul balls injure fans, Roeckel’s attorneys argue the Rockies were negligent in maintaining a safe environment, making the case an exception. The lawsuit claims the team ignored warnings from engineers about foul ball risks and failed to extend protective netting to luxury suites. It also accuses the team of encouraging fan distraction through amenities like mounted televisions and by promoting dining and socializing over watching the game.

“It was not physically possible for (Roeckel) to see the foul ball from the seat in question,” his attorneys wrote, according to the Denver Post.

During that season finished with a record of 59-103, one of the worst in baseball. The team is even worse this year with an 8-40 record.

open image in gallery A Colorado Rockies fan said he suffered "catastrophic and permanent injuries" to his face and right eye from being hit by a foul ball in 2023. ( Getty )

Roeckel’s legal team says the design and marketing of the suites prioritize hospitality and off-field experiences, creating a culture in which fans, especially in premium seating, are less engaged with the game.

In the suit, the lawyers link the Rockies’ poor on-field performance to the injury, claiming that lackluster gameplay has led to a less attentive fan base.

“Defendant’s longstanding poor performance on the field has contributed to a game-day environment in which spectators, particularly those in luxury suites, are less engaged with the action,” the lawsuit reads.

Roeckel seeks a jury trial and unspecified financial damages.

The Independent has contacted a representative of the Colorado Rockies for comment.