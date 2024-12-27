Seattle Seahawks keep hopes alive with 6-3 win over Chicago Bears
Jason Myers landed two first-half field goals as the Seahawks remained in touch at the top of the NFC West.
Two Jason Myers field goals were enough to give the Seattle Seahawks a 6-3 win over the Chicago Bears.
Having opened the scoring on the first drive of the game, Myers’ second effort from 50 yards with 21 seconds remaining in the first half was enough to clinch the win as the teams slugged out a scoreless second half.
Cairo Santos had levelled with his own success from 42 yards two minutes earlier, but that was all the Bears could manage as they slumped to a 10th successive loss.
They had a late chance, but Caleb Williams was intercepted by Riq Woolen with 20 seconds remaining – ending the quarterback’s record for a rookie of 353 passes without an interception. Williams was also sacked seven times.
The win moves the Seahawks to 9-7 after losing their last two matches, behind the 9-6 Los Angeles Rams in pursuit of the NFC West title.
If the Rams lose to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, the title will be decided when the top two clash in the final round of matches.