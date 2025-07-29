Charlotte Dujardin made dressage comeback at Gloucestershire event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin returned to action at the weekend after serving a one-year suspension from the sport.

The 40-year-old competed at the Hunters Equestrian event in Gloucestershire, marking her first action since she was banned over a horse whipping controversy which came to light just prior to the start of the Paris Olympics last summer.

Dujardin, who has won six Olympic medals including individual gold in 2012 and 2016, had a one-year ban imposed on her by the sport’s international federation, the FEI, in December but had been provisionally suspended since July 23 last year.

Dujardin is now free to enter and compete in domestic events and does not need to seek permission from the British Equestrian Federation (BEF) to do so.

She would need to seek BEF permission to compete internationally.

Dujardin won in two categories at the Hunters Equestrian on her new horse, Special Effect.

It is not clear where Dujardin will compete next, but she would need to reach a regional final in order to qualify for September’s National Championships in Cheshire.

Dujardin was provisionally suspended last July after the FEI launched an investigation into a video showing her whipping a horse during a coaching session.

Dujardin accepted she had made “an error of judgement” and fully accepted the sanction imposed on her. She revealed last December, at the time the FEI imposed the ban, that she had been pregnant at the time the incident came to light.