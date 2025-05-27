Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will make his bid to become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - taking on the IBF champion William Scull live on DAZN PPV .

What have some of boxing's most respected voices been saying about this fight in the build-up?

Roy Jones Jr

Roy Jones Jr appeared on the Ring Champs podcast and made his predictions for the undisputed clash this weekend.

The former four-weight world champion foresaw that Scull, if he stays true to his Cuban heritage, could pose a threat to Canelo.

“We don’t expect this guy to beat Canelo,” Jones Jr explained.

“[But] who were the only two people to give Canelo a really hard time – Floyd Mayweather [Jr] who was a supreme boxer and Erislandy Lara who is a Cuban extreme boxer.

"[Cubans] are mindful boxers, usually have very good feet and both caused Canelo the most problems in his career. If this guy has any boxing IQ and he has any kind of feet - this could be a rough night for Canelo, but if he doesn’t then Canelo should walk through him”

George Groves

The former WBA super middleweight champion and one half of the legendary Froch-Groves rivalry did not see Scull as any competition for Alvarez. He cast him aside as a stepping stone for Canelo to reach a super fight with Terence Crawford and believed there were no fighters at super middleweight who could lay a glove on the Mexican.

“You go against Canelo at your peril,” Groves told CasinoBeats .

“Because he’s been so dominant at super middleweight over the years. I can’t see Crawford putting a dent in him. Obviously, he’s got to get past Scull first, but I don’t think he’ll struggle to win that fight. But at super middleweight, I haven’t seen anyone of late who I think is going to give him a run for his money.”

Teddy Atlas

Teddy Atlas is a well-known boxing trainer, most recognised for his work assisting Hall of Fame trainer Cus D’Amato in developing a young Mike Tyson and guiding Michael Moorer to the world heavyweight championship in 1994.

Since retiring as a trainer, he has been an active voice in the boxing world and has weighed in on Canelo-Scull, believing that Canelo will win in whichever way he sees fit.

“Unless Canelo is mentally off,” Atlas explained on his YouTube channel The Fight with Teddy Atlas . “I think this is the kind of night where he can write his own story and his own ending to the story. It’s up to Canelo completely. I see what can be a very handy, if not easy win for Canelo.”

Juan Manuel Marquez

As a compatriot to Canelo, it is unsurprising that Juan Manuel Marquez should show strong support for the unified super-middleweight champion. This is exactly what the former four-weight world champion did when asked about Scull’s chances in the fight.

Marquez dismissed Scull.

“William Scull is nobody," Marquez told ES NEWS . "He is nobody in the sport of boxing – He’s the IBF champion but do you know William Scull? I don’t know William Scull.”

