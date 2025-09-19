Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Buffalo Bills continue winning start with 31-21 victory over Miami Dolphins

Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns as he became the fastest quarterback to 300 total touchdowns.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 19 September 2025 00:10 EDT
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball during the second half (Adrian Kraus/AP)
Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes as the Buffalo Bills maintained their perfect start to the season with a 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Allen completed 22 of 28 passes for 213 yards as the Bills secured their seventh straight win over their AFC East rivals.

He also became the fastest quarterback to 300 total touchdowns in the NFL.

Running back James Cook rushed for 108 yards and added a two-yard touchdown while Allen found Khalil Shakir from 15 yards to put the Bills ahead midway through the fourth quarter.

The score came on the back of a penalty against Zach Sieler for roughing punter Cameron Johnson after the Bills drive had stalled.

Having grabbed the lead, Buffalo’s defence held strong late on with Terrel Bernard intercepting Tua Tagovailoa with three minutes remaining for the game’s only turnover.

Kicker Matt Prater sealed the victory on the Bills’ next possession, landing a 48-yard field goal, having a 39-yard attempt in the first half.

Tagovailoa threw for 146 and two touchdowns, but the Dolphins fell to 0-3 to increase the pressure on coach Mike McDaniel.

